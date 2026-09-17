FedEx Freight to take over as title sponsor of NASCAR Truck Series in 2027

FedEx Freight will serve as the new title sponsor for the NASCAR Trucks in 2027 in what is being called a long-term deal, replacing Craftsman. It will officially be known as the NASCAR FedEx Freight Truck Series.

Craftsman was the title sponsor of the NASCAR Truck Series from its inception in 1995 through the 2008 season. From 2009 through 2019, it was Camping World, and then Gander Outdoors before Craftsman returned in 2023.

“FedEx Freight choosing NASCAR for a brand investment of this magnitude says a lot about where our sport is today and the value our platform can deliver to businesses looking to grow,” said Craig Stimmel, SVP and Chief Commercial Officer, NASCAR. “And there may not be a more natural pairing than FedEx Freight and the NASCAR Truck Series. This is a series built on trucks, toughness, and people who compete incredibly hard to deliver every single week. That same grit, reliability, and get-it-done mentality is embedded in FedEx Freight. As they continue to establish their identity as an independent company, we have an incredible opportunity to put that brand in front of millions of fans while creating real business value throughout the NASCAR industry.”

Connor Zilisch, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet; Connor Mosack, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet; Tanner Gray, No. 15 TRICON Garage Toyota Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images

As part of the agreement, FedEx Freight will also become an Official Partner of NASCAR and NASCAR’s exclusive freight shipping partner in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

“Some partnerships just make sense. As FedEx Freight moves forward in its next chapter as an independent company, we are focused on opportunities that strengthen our brand and support our long-term growth strategy and we are confident the NASCAR FedEx Freight Truck Series will deliver,” said John Smith, president and CEO, FedEx Freight.

“NASCAR and its loyal fanbase represent the same commitment to safety, hard work, reliability, and teamwork that has defined our company for decades,” Smith said. “NASCAR provides a powerful platform to connect with customers, engage our dedicated team members, and introduce the FedEx Freight brand to millions of passionate fans nationwide. This is a series built on trucks and being number one. It is a relationship that reflects our confidence in the future and our commitment to building a strong company positioned for continued success.”

FedEx's most prominent involvement in NASCAR before this was the company's sponsorship of Denny Hamlin and Joe Gibbs Racing's No. 11 for nearly two decades.