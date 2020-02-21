Four NASCAR Truck teams penalized prior to Friday night's race

NASCAR issued L1 penalties to four Truck teams on Friday morning for violations found during Thursday’s inspection process at the track.

Each of the teams has been docked 10 points to both the driver and the team owner.

Those involved are the teams of Johnny Sauter, Matt Crafton and Grant Enfinger from ThorSport Racing and Tyler Ankrum from GMS Racing.

The violation had to do with the engine oil reservoir tank. The specific rule violated said, “Aerodynamic panels not permitted/engine oil reservoir tank mounting brackets/supports.”

Enfinger won the 2020 season-opener last weekend at Daytona International Speedway.

Friday night’s Strat 200 will begin at 9 p.m. ET and broadcast on Fox Sports 1.