Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
17 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
First Practice in
02 Hours
:
35 Minutes
:
42 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
FP1 in
19 Hours
:
30 Minutes
:
42 Seconds
See full schedule
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Truck / Las Vegas / Breaking news

Four NASCAR Truck teams penalized prior to Friday night's race

shares
comments
Four NASCAR Truck teams penalized prior to Friday night's race
By:
Feb 21, 2020, 5:09 PM

Four NASCAR Gander RV& Outdoors Truck Series teams will start Friday night’s race off at Las Vegas with a points deficit.

Matt Crafton, ThorSport Racing, Ford F-150 Mold Armor/ Menards
Grant Enfinger, ThorSport Racing, Ford F-150 Champion/ Curb Records
Tyler Ankrum, DGR-Crosley, Toyota Tundra LiUNA!
Johnny Sauter, ThorSport Racing, Ford F-150 Tenda Products

NASCAR issued L1 penalties to four Truck teams on Friday morning for violations found during Thursday’s inspection process at the track.

Each of the teams has been docked 10 points to both the driver and the team owner.

Those involved are the teams of Johnny Sauter, Matt Crafton and Grant Enfinger from ThorSport Racing and Tyler Ankrum from GMS Racing.

The violation had to do with the engine oil reservoir tank. The specific rule violated said, “Aerodynamic panels not permitted/engine oil reservoir tank mounting brackets/supports.”

Enfinger won the 2020 season-opener last weekend at Daytona International Speedway.

Friday night’s Strat 200 will begin at 9 p.m. ET and broadcast on Fox Sports 1.

Next article
Enfinger tops Anderson for Daytona Truck win in photo finish

Previous article

Enfinger tops Anderson for Daytona Truck win in photo finish
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Truck
Event Las Vegas
Author Jim Utter

NASCAR Truck Next session

Las Vegas

Las Vegas

19 Feb - 21 Feb
Qualifying Starts in
03 Hours
:
35 Minutes
:
43 Seconds

Trending

1
Formula 1

Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 as first F1 2020 test ends

1h
2
WEC

Opinion: Is the WEC's hypercar dream already over?

3
Supercars

Supercars "chaos" predicted due to Adelaide circuit changes

4
Supercars

Adelaide 500: Mostert finishes Friday fastest

5
Formula 1

Verstappen, Hamilton want F1 to move away from "band aid" DRS

Latest news

Four NASCAR Truck teams penalized prior to Friday night's race
NSTR

Four NASCAR Truck teams penalized prior to Friday night's race

Enfinger tops Anderson for Daytona Truck win in photo finish
NSTR

Enfinger tops Anderson for Daytona Truck win in photo finish

Sam Mayer wins wild ARCA East season opener at New Smyrna
ARCA

Sam Mayer wins wild ARCA East season opener at New Smyrna

Ryan Truex to run partial NASCAR Truck schedule in 2020
NSTR

Ryan Truex to run partial NASCAR Truck schedule in 2020

Brett Moffitt to run partial Xfinity Series schedule in 2020
NSXF

Brett Moffitt to run partial Xfinity Series schedule in 2020

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.