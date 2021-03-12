Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
36 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Harvick, Preece add 'challenge' of Xfinity and Truck races
NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Husband and wife to compete in Truck race at Bristol Dirt Track

By:

Stewart Friesen will have a very familiar teammate for the inaugural NASCAR Truck Series race at the Bristol Dirt Track – his wife.

Husband and wife to compete in Truck race at Bristol Dirt Track

Friesen, 37, is in his fifth season running fulltime in the Truck Series with his Halmar Friesen Racing and for the organization’s first time, it will field a second Truck entry for the March 27 Pinty’s Truck Race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, which has transformed its concrete surface to dirt.

HFR announced this week that joining Friesen in the race will be his wife, Jessica, who has an extensive background in dirt racing.

Jessica Friesen will drive the No. 62 Toyota and it will mark her first race in NASCAR national series competition.

“I’ve been racing sprint cars and modifieds on dirt for my entire racing career and it’s amazing to get an opportunity to compete at this level,” Jessica said. “I’m looking forward to the experience of driving a truck for the first time.

“The fact that this race is happening on dirt is really exciting. I couldn’t ask for a better group to work with than the team we’ve assembled at HFR.”

A historic moment

Stewart and Jessica Friesen have competed against each other in the past in Northeast Dirt Modified races but the Bristol Truck race on dirt will mark the first time a husband and wife have compete in the same NASCAR race and on for the same team.

Elton Sawyer and his wife Patty Moise competed in several races together in what is now known as the Xfinity Series in the 1990s but the couple drove for different teams.

Stewart Friesen is sixth in the Truck Series standings this season after three races and coming off a fourth-place finish at Las Vegas last weekend.

shares
comments

Related video

Harvick, Preece add 'challenge' of Xfinity and Truck races

Previous article

Harvick, Preece add 'challenge' of Xfinity and Truck races
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Truck
Drivers Stewart Friesen
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
MotoGP

Marquez not cleared to finish Qatar test, will "push" doctor

22h
2
GT World Challenge Australia

Mostert lands Audi GT drive

3
General

The best F1 films to help get you through lockdown

4
Formula 1

WADA looking into Haas F1 livery after Russian flag ban

5
Formula 1

McLaren set to share Mercedes F1 reserve drivers again

2h
Latest news
Husband and wife to compete in Truck race at Bristol Dirt Track
NSTR

Husband and wife to compete in Truck race at Bristol Dirt Track

36m
Harvick, Preece add 'challenge' of Xfinity and Truck races
NAS

Harvick, Preece add 'challenge' of Xfinity and Truck races

Mar 10, 2021
John Hunter Nemechek tops boss Kyle Busch for Vegas Truck win
NSTR

John Hunter Nemechek tops boss Kyle Busch for Vegas Truck win

Mar 6, 2021
ARCA East leader Max Gutiérrez looking for 2-0 start in 2021
ARCA

ARCA East leader Max Gutiérrez looking for 2-0 start in 2021

Feb 26, 2021
Ben Rhodes snags Daytona Road Course Truck win in 3OTs
NSTR

Ben Rhodes snags Daytona Road Course Truck win in 3OTs

Feb 20, 2021
Latest videos
Emotional win for John Hunter Nemechek at Las Vegas 08:39:27
NASCAR Truck
Mar 6, 2021

Emotional win for John Hunter Nemechek at Las Vegas

Kyle Busch after John Hunter Nemechek win: ‘Pretty cool to come home one, two’ 08:39:26
NASCAR Truck
Mar 6, 2021

Kyle Busch after John Hunter Nemechek win: ‘Pretty cool to come home one, two’

John Hunter Nemechek holds off boss Kyle Busch to win at Vegas 08:39:25
NASCAR Truck
Mar 6, 2021

John Hunter Nemechek holds off boss Kyle Busch to win at Vegas

Brett Moffitt, Zane Smith tangle in Camping World Trucks race at Daytona Road Course 08:30:52
NASCAR Truck
Feb 20, 2021

Brett Moffitt, Zane Smith tangle in Camping World Trucks race at Daytona Road Course

Triple-overtime night ends with Rhodes earning back-to-back wins at Daytona 08:30:53
NASCAR Truck
Feb 20, 2021

Triple-overtime night ends with Rhodes earning back-to-back wins at Daytona

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Harvick, Preece add 'challenge' of Xfinity and Truck races
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Harvick, Preece add 'challenge' of Xfinity and Truck races

Las Vegas win a reminder of Kyle Larson's NASCAR promise Las Vegas
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Analysis

Las Vegas win a reminder of Kyle Larson's NASCAR promise

Kyle Busch's first top-five of year part of "building process" Las Vegas
NASCAR Cup / Interview

Kyle Busch's first top-five of year part of "building process"

More from
Stewart Friesen
Stewart Friesen joins Toyota NASCAR Truck ranks in 2020
NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Stewart Friesen joins Toyota NASCAR Truck ranks in 2020

It’s Playoff time for eight Truck title contenders
NASCAR Truck / Preview

It’s Playoff time for eight Truck title contenders

NASCAR Roundtable: Chase Elliott's big win and its impact on the sport
NASCAR Cup / Special feature

NASCAR Roundtable: Chase Elliott's big win and its impact on the sport

Trending Today

Marquez not cleared to finish Qatar test, will "push" doctor
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez not cleared to finish Qatar test, will "push" doctor

Mostert lands Audi GT drive
GT World Challenge Australia GT World Challenge Australia / Breaking news

Mostert lands Audi GT drive

The best F1 films to help get you through lockdown
Video Inside
General General / Special feature

The best F1 films to help get you through lockdown

WADA looking into Haas F1 livery after Russian flag ban
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

WADA looking into Haas F1 livery after Russian flag ban

McLaren set to share Mercedes F1 reserve drivers again
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren set to share Mercedes F1 reserve drivers again

Ricciardo quickest as Mercedes, Ferrari hit trouble in F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Testing report

Ricciardo quickest as Mercedes, Ferrari hit trouble in F1 test

Alonso will require further jaw surgery after cycling accident
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso will require further jaw surgery after cycling accident

Latest news

Husband and wife to compete in Truck race at Bristol Dirt Track
NSTR NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Husband and wife to compete in Truck race at Bristol Dirt Track

Harvick, Preece add 'challenge' of Xfinity and Truck races
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Harvick, Preece add 'challenge' of Xfinity and Truck races

John Hunter Nemechek tops boss Kyle Busch for Vegas Truck win
Video Inside
NSTR NASCAR Truck / Race report

John Hunter Nemechek tops boss Kyle Busch for Vegas Truck win

ARCA East leader Max Gutiérrez looking for 2-0 start in 2021
ARCA ARCA / Preview

ARCA East leader Max Gutiérrez looking for 2-0 start in 2021

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.