Gallery: All five Kyle Busch tribute paint schemes for Charlotte NASCAR Truck race

This weekend, NASCAR returns to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the first time since a very somber Memorial Day Weekend in May.

The track hosted the first race weekend after the tragic death of Kyle Busch, who suffered a medical emergency at the GM Technical Center in Charlotte and later passed away due to pneumonia that progressed into sepsis.

As the sport returns to Charlotte -- a place most teams and drivers call home -- they will honor the two-time Cup Series champion with a Celebration of Life event on Friday evening, beginning at 8pm EST.

Immediately preceding the special ceremony will be a NASCAR Truck Series race and five different trucks will carry paint schemes directly honoring Kyle Busch -- including the pole-sitter. Here's a look at each one of the truck and the stories behind them:

Connor Mosack -- No. 7 Spire Motorsports

Connor Mosack, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images

Mosack earned pole position for Friday's race, driving the same No. 7 Busch earned his 234th and final NASCAR win, just days before his passing earlier this year. The paint scheme honors the 100th and final victory for Kyle Busch Motorsports before KBM was sold to Spire, who now fields the entries. Busch passed Corey Heim on the final lap at Pocono in 2023 to claim that special victory.

Kyle Busch earns Kyle Busch Motorsports' its 100th Truck win Photo by: Logan Riely / Getty Images

Rajah Caruth -- No. 77 Spire Motorsports

Rajah Caruth, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images

Caruth will start fourth in the Truck race, and like his teammate, will also honor KB with a unique paint scheme. This livery is directly inspired by the bright yellow Dollar General truck Busch drove to KBM's very first win as a race team in 2010 at Nashville. He went on to win several more races with this exact livery.

Kyle Busch and artist Sam Bass in Victory Lane Photo by: David J. Griffin - Icon Sportswire - Getty Images

Stewart Friesen -- No. 52 Halmar-Friesen Racing

Stewart Friesen, No. 52 Halmar-Friesen Racing Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images

Friesen qualified 26th after hitting the wall, and will need repairs before the race. His paint scheme replicates the black Miccosukee truck KB ran for Billy Ballew during the 2008 and 2009 seasons. Busch's first 16 Truck wins all came while driving for Ballew, including nine with this very paint scheme.

Kyle Busch Photo by: Motorsport.com / ASP Inc.

Leland Honeyman Jr. -- No. 62 Halmar-Friesen Racing

Leland Honeyman, No. 62 Halmar-Friesen Racing Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images

Honeyman qualified 28th for Friday's Charlotte Truck race. His truck recreates the Traxxas paint scheme Busch drove to five race wins between the 2010 and 2011 race seasons. It was also involved in a rather infamous moment at Texas in 2011, when Busch intentionally wrecked Ron Hornaday under caution and get himself suspended as a result.

Kyle Busch Photo by: Eric Gilbert

Daniel Hemric -- No. 19 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing

Daniel Hemric, No. 19 McAnally–Hilgemann Racing Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images

Hemric qualified 16th for Friday's race, and his truck goes one step further, as it has the actual sponsor along with the paint scheme. Busch drove the silver and blue Delphi No. 5 early in his NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series career. This paint scheme was involved in a famous finish at Las Vegas as well, where Busch crashed across the line while battling for the win, ultimately finishing second as he spun.

Kyle Busch crashes after a contact with Jeff Burton Photo by: Motorsport.com / ASP Inc.