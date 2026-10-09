Gallery: All five Kyle Busch tribute paint schemes for Charlotte NASCAR Truck race
The race immediately precedes a Celebration of Life event for the NASCAR legend
Kyle Busch tribute paint schemes for Charlotte NASCAR Truck Series race
Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images
This weekend, NASCAR returns to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the first time since a very somber Memorial Day Weekend in May.
The track hosted the first race weekend after the tragic death of Kyle Busch, who suffered a medical emergency at the GM Technical Center in Charlotte and later passed away due to pneumonia that progressed into sepsis.
As the sport returns to Charlotte -- a place most teams and drivers call home -- they will honor the two-time Cup Series champion with a Celebration of Life event on Friday evening, beginning at 8pm EST.
Immediately preceding the special ceremony will be a NASCAR Truck Series race and five different trucks will carry paint schemes directly honoring Kyle Busch -- including the pole-sitter. Here's a look at each one of the truck and the stories behind them:
Connor Mosack -- No. 7 Spire Motorsports
Connor Mosack, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images
Mosack earned pole position for Friday's race, driving the same No. 7 Busch earned his 234th and final NASCAR win, just days before his passing earlier this year. The paint scheme honors the 100th and final victory for Kyle Busch Motorsports before KBM was sold to Spire, who now fields the entries. Busch passed Corey Heim on the final lap at Pocono in 2023 to claim that special victory.
Kyle Busch earns Kyle Busch Motorsports' its 100th Truck win
Photo by: Logan Riely / Getty Images
Rajah Caruth -- No. 77 Spire Motorsports
Rajah Caruth, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images
Caruth will start fourth in the Truck race, and like his teammate, will also honor KB with a unique paint scheme. This livery is directly inspired by the bright yellow Dollar General truck Busch drove to KBM's very first win as a race team in 2010 at Nashville. He went on to win several more races with this exact livery.
Kyle Busch and artist Sam Bass in Victory Lane
Photo by: David J. Griffin - Icon Sportswire - Getty Images
Stewart Friesen -- No. 52 Halmar-Friesen Racing
Stewart Friesen, No. 52 Halmar-Friesen Racing
Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images
Friesen qualified 26th after hitting the wall, and will need repairs before the race. His paint scheme replicates the black Miccosukee truck KB ran for Billy Ballew during the 2008 and 2009 seasons. Busch's first 16 Truck wins all came while driving for Ballew, including nine with this very paint scheme.
Kyle Busch
Photo by: Motorsport.com / ASP Inc.
Leland Honeyman Jr. -- No. 62 Halmar-Friesen Racing
Leland Honeyman, No. 62 Halmar-Friesen Racing
Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images
Honeyman qualified 28th for Friday's Charlotte Truck race. His truck recreates the Traxxas paint scheme Busch drove to five race wins between the 2010 and 2011 race seasons. It was also involved in a rather infamous moment at Texas in 2011, when Busch intentionally wrecked Ron Hornaday under caution and get himself suspended as a result.
Kyle Busch
Photo by: Eric Gilbert
Daniel Hemric -- No. 19 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing
Daniel Hemric, No. 19 McAnally–Hilgemann Racing
Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images
Hemric qualified 16th for Friday's race, and his truck goes one step further, as it has the actual sponsor along with the paint scheme. Busch drove the silver and blue Delphi No. 5 early in his NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series career. This paint scheme was involved in a famous finish at Las Vegas as well, where Busch crashed across the line while battling for the win, ultimately finishing second as he spun.
Kyle Busch crashes after a contact with Jeff Burton
Photo by: Motorsport.com / ASP Inc.
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