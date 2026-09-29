Jake Garcia signs with Front Row Motorsports for 2027 NASCAR Truck season

Front Row Motorsports has announced Jake Garcia as the replacement for Chandler Smith in the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford F-150 in the 2027 NASCAR Truck Series. Smith is departing FRM to drive for Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series next year.

Garcia, 21, currently drives for ThorSport Racing, and recently earned his first Truck win at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“We’re excited to have Jake join us next season,” said Jerry Freeze, General Manager of Front Row Motorsports. “He displayed it at Bristol, and over his entire Truck Series career, he has the talent, abilities and personal motivation to keep our No. 38 team at the top of the heap and continue to help FRM set the bar in the series. We’re confident in what Jake brings to the table, and we look forward to seeing him put in the work during the offseason, to get ready for 2027.”

Both of FRM's Truck entries made the Chase in 2026, while Garcia just missed out. The No. 38 has won two races this year with Smith behind the wheel.

Garcia will end the 2026 NASCAR Truck season with 100 starts in the third level of

“I’m very thankful to get the opportunity to compete for Front Row Motorsports, in the NASCAR Truck Series,” said Garcia in a release from the team. “They are one of the top teams in the series and have proven that their equipment can win any given week, no matter the track. I appreciate Bob (Jenkins) and Jerry for giving me this shot. With their support, I think that I can continue to build upon the success that other drivers have had in the No. 38 truck and be a contender for the title in 2027.”

Watch: Garcia celebrates first Truck Series win at Bristol