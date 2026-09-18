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Race report
NASCAR Truck Bristol II

Jake Garcia earns first NASCAR Truck win after nightmare race for Front Row Motorsports

Bristol was not kind to the title contenders, but it was a dream come true for Garcia as he secured his first career win in his 94th attempt

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:

In a dramatic Chase opener for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, ThorSport Racing's Jake Garcia played spoiler with his first-ever win in his 94th career start.

Garcia beat Bayley Currey in second, who earned his career-best result while making his first start of the 2026 season. Stewart Friesen finished a strong third, and Justin Haley secured Kaulig RAM their first-ever top five finish in fourth.

Rounding out the top five was 16-year-old Tristan McKee, who earned the 2026 ARCA East title at Bristol earlier in the same day.

The top-finishing Chase driver was Gio Ruggiero in sixth, and then William Sawalich seventh, Kaden Honeycutt eighth, Ty Majeski ninth, and Grant Enfinger tenth.

 

It was a nightmarish result for the season's dominant Front Row Motorsports duo of Layne Riggs and Chandler Smith, who both faced multiple issues that derailed their night. Riggs swept both stages but finished 32nd for his worst finish of the entire year.

Riggs still leads the championship, but just three points ahead of Honeycutt, and then Smith 30 points behind.

Stages 1 and 2

Riggs led the way from pole position, and trouble found Chase drivers early in the race. Eckes suffered right-front damage when he came across the nose of Enfinger, slamming the wall. The race stayed green, but he had to pit for repairs, losing several laps.

Later in the stage, NASCAR decided to park Jackson Macenko for failing to meet minimum speed .

Riggs lapped all the way up inside the top 20 as he claimed the Stage 1 win over Honeycutt, Smith, Garcia, Majeski, McKee, Hemric, Rhodes, Friesen, and Haley.

During the stage break, the top six stayed out while most of the field pitted for tires, but the decision to choose track position seemed to work out in the lone run.

Riggs went on to sweep the stages, winning Stage 2 over Honeycutt, Smith, Garcia, Majeski, Friesen, Leitz, Tan. Gray, Currey, and McKee.

Stage 3

The next round of pit stops was a disaster for Front Row Motorsports, as Riggs lost five positions with a slow stop while his teammate Smith was penalized for speeding. But that wasn't all for FRM.

As Garcia led the field on the restart, Riggs suddenly had to pit due to a worsening loose wheel, falling off the lead lap.

Soon after, there was chaos out on the track as the No. 76 of Caden Kvapil started dropping oil. Leitz fully crashed, Majeski spun, Ruggiero, Wright, and Muniz slapped the wall. 

 

NASCAR immediately red-flagged the race for a lengthy cleanup.

When things finally got back underway, Garcia held Honeycutt back and maintained the race lead. Riggs was trapped back in 26th, two laps down, and no longer a factor.

Garcia's advantage over Honeycutt started to rapidly grow as he reported a vibration, but he got saved by a debris caution soon after.

On the restart, Currey got underneath Garcia for the race lead, and they were suddenly three-wide off of Turn 2 with Friesen taking the lead from the far outside as all three trucks slammed.

 

Behind them, things went from bad to worse for Riggs as he suffered heavy damage in a restart incident, but the race stayed green as he came to pit road. The nightmare continued for FRM, as Smith also had to make an unscheduled pit stop for a tire issue.

Garcia eventually worked his way back by Friesen for the race lead and set sail. Currey eventually got his way around Friesen, but he had no time to run down Garcia.

Garcia won the race, 1.3 seconds clear of Currey, leading 104 of 250 laps on Thursday.

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RACE

All Stats
Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points Retirement
1
J. Garcia ThorSport Racing
98 Ford 250

1:33'43.546

4
2 United States B. Currey TRICON Garage 5 Toyota 250

+1.305

1:33'44.851

1.305 8
3 United States S. Friesen Halmar Friesen Racing 52 Toyota 250

+1.807

1:33'45.353

0.502 5
4 United States J. Haley Kaulig Racing 16 RAM 250

+1.973

1:33'45.519

0.166 6
5
T. McKee Spire Motorsports
77 Chevrolet 250

+2.249

1:33'45.795

0.276 4
6
G. Ruggiero TRICON Garage
17 Toyota 250

+2.726

1:33'46.272

0.477 5
7
W. Sawalich Halmar Friesen Racing
62 Toyota 250

+2.993

1:33'46.539

0.267 5
8
K. Honeycutt TRICON Garage
11 Toyota 250

+3.036

1:33'46.582

0.043 5
9 United States T. Majeski ThorSport Racing 88 Ford 250

+3.676

1:33'47.222

0.640 6
10 United States G. Enfinger CR7 Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 250

+5.702

1:33'49.248

2.026 5
11 United States B. Rhodes ThorSport Racing 99 Ford 250

+6.016

1:33'49.562

0.314 4
12 United States D. Hemric McAnally Hilgemann Racing 19 Chevrolet 250

+6.321

1:33'49.867

0.305 6
13 United States T. Ankrum McAnally Hilgemann Racing 18 Chevrolet 250

+7.162

1:33'50.708

0.841 5
14
L. Lewis Niece Motorsports
45 Chevrolet 250

+7.991

1:33'51.537

0.829 5
15
D. Sutton Rackley W.A.R.
26 Chevrolet 250

+8.138

1:33'51.684

0.147 5
16 United States T. Gray TRICON Garage 15 Toyota 250

+8.284

1:33'51.830

0.146 9
17
A. Pérez de Lara Niece Motorsports
44 Chevrolet 250

+9.215

1:33'52.761

0.931 5
18 United States C. Lajoie Kaulig Racing 10 RAM 250

+10.489

1:33'54.035

1.274 6
19
L. Baldwin Reaume Brothers Racing
2 Ford 250

+13.877

1:33'57.423

3.388 5
20
N. Sanchez Henderson Motorsports
75 Chevrolet 249

+1 Lap

1:33'53.373

1 Lap 10
21
B. Queen Kaulig Racing
12 RAM 249

+1 Lap

1:33'55.475

2.102 6
22 United States T. Hill Hill Motorsports 56 Toyota 249

+1 Lap

1:33'55.647

0.172 5
23 United States R. Smith Kaulig Racing 25 RAM 248

+2 Laps

1:33'54.300

1 Lap 5
24
C. Smith Front Row Motorsports
38 Ford 247

+3 Laps

1:33'53.554

1 Lap 5
25
C. Mosack Spire Motorsports
7 Chevrolet 246

+4 Laps

1:33'58.725

1 Lap 12
26
M. Tyrrell Kaulig Racing
14 RAM 245

+5 Laps

1:33'47.724

1 Lap 8
27 United States K. Wright McAnally Hilgemann Racing 81 Chevrolet 244

+6 Laps

1:33'56.548

1 Lap 10
28
C. Butcher ThorSport Racing
13 Ford 244

+6 Laps

1:33'59.635

3.087 7
29
C. Hall Niece Motorsports
4 Chevrolet 243

+7 Laps

1:33'55.955

1 Lap 9
30 United States C. Eckes McAnally Hilgemann Racing 91 Chevrolet 242

+8 Laps

1:33'54.507

1 Lap 8
31
P. Eatmon Niece Motorsports
42 Chevrolet 241

+9 Laps

1:33'56.797

1 Lap 7
32
L. Riggs Front Row Motorsports
34 Ford 234

+16 Laps

1:33'51.556

7 Laps 8
33
F. Muniz Reaume Brothers Racing
33 Ford 231

+19 Laps

1:30'20.662

3 Laps 6
34
N. Leitz TRICON Garage
1 Toyota 224

+26 Laps

1:26'52.259

7 Laps 11
35
C. Kvapil Freedom Racing Enterprises
76 Chevrolet 166

+84 Laps

58'33.983

58 Laps 5
36
J. Macenko Reaume Brothers Racing
22 Ford 39

+211 Laps

14'57.947

127 Laps 7
View full results

Watch: Kyle Busch breaks out the broom after 2017 Bristol sweep

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