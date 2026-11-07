Race report

NASCAR Truck Homestead

Kaden Honeycutt: "I put my nuts on the dash" to win Homestead and NASCAR Truck title

Layne Riggs fell out of contention early, clearing the way for Honeycutt to claim the championship before he charged to the lead on the final restart

Nick DeGroot

Edited: Nov 7, 2026, 3:30 AM

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Kaden Honeycutt is the 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion, winning the Homestead finale in the No. 11 TRICON Garage Toyota. After a five-win season, After a five-win season, he ended his title campaign with a comfortable margin over title rival Layne Riggs, who fell several laps down early due to a right-rear tire issue.

Honeycutt took the lead from Christian Eckes on the final restart, winning the race and the championship.

"This team is a frickin Hall of Fame team," said Honeycutt. "Scott Zipadelli is the best damn crew chief on that pit road, and he's the best man out there. He's not just a Hall of Fame crew chief, he's a Hall of Fame man, and he has done nothing but mentor me and make me better every single week. Man, this is amazing. I've worked so damn hard to be here. Thank you to everyone. Thank you everybody that's let me drive their race car for them, whether it was dirt, asphalt, road course, it didn't matter. That is because of you guys, and I'm sitting right here with this group behind me as champions. And I'm so out of breath, I wish I could talk harder, but man, thank you fans for showing up."

He then added: "It's unbelievable. Well, I was saving the first half of that race, I didn't want to push it too hard. And then it fell into our hands, and I put my nuts on the dash and wanted to win the race. Thanks to the whole team, I love them so much."

Riggs finished 32nd, ending his 2026 season as the championship runner-up with seven race wins, 83 points back of the lead.

"I had plenty of time to think about it when I was running about 10 laps down out there," said Riggs. "Just thinking about the year we had, the success that we had. Obviously we weren't able to put the consistency together to be champions tonight. And we knew we were going to have to come out here, we were going to have to run an almost perfect race. And that's hard to do any time in any series, in any level or division. But I'm just proud of that entire team ... We even had a chance to become champion. It was just disappointing to know, I really didn't even know what my truck was going to be because after that initial contact -- I don't know what happened to 77 [Sanchez]. I thought I was good, we were really close together, and I got super free up under him. And next thing I knew, we got a tire out. The pressures weren't even up yet, and we already didn't know what the balance was going to be at the end of the race."

Chandler Smith will end 2026 third in the championship standings, Ty Majeski fourth, Christian Eckes fifth, Gio Ruggiero sixth, Daniel Hemric seventh, Ben Rhodes eighth, Grant Enfinger ninth, and Tyler Ankrum tenth.

Brenden 'Butterbean' Queen earned Rookie of the Year honors.

Stages 1 & 2

The field immediately fanned out three-wide for the lead. Riggs quickly moved forward, but nearly wrecked while battling Sanchez for third on the second lap of the race. The truck snapped sideways after making contact, but he saved it.

Heim ultimately prevailed in the battle for the lead, but Riggs continued to fade, complaining about cording tires. Eventually, the right-rear came apart and he was forced to pit. After changing the tires and making repairs to the fender, Riggs fell two laps down, with his title hopes quickly fading.

On fresh tires, Riggs nearly caught the leader to get one of his two laps back, but fell short of Heim, who won Stage 1.

Behind Heim, it was Sanchez, Honeycutt, Hemric, C. Smith, Majeski, Enfinger, Eckes, Friesen, and Garcia.

Heim led the field after pit stops, with Riggs staying out to take the wave-around. Honeycutt took the lead on the restart. Hemric and Sanchez spent some time out front as well before Heim retook control deeper into the run.

Riggs was forced back down pit road for additional repairs, falling over seven laps down and essentially ending the title fight. He also got a pass-through for two crew members over the wall.

Heim went on to win Stage 2, followed by Hemric, Sanchez, Eckes, Majeski, Honeycutt, C. Smith, Friesen, Ruggiero, and Tan. Gray.

Stage 3

Kaden Honeycutt wins championship, No. 11 TRICON Toyota

Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images

After a four-wide restart battle, Eckes emerged with the lead over Heim. Green-flag stops got underway around 40 laps to go, with Honeycutt pitting soon after.

Eckes exited the pits directly ahead of Heim, but the run was interrupted when Sanchez suffered a major mechanical failure, ending his night.

Most of the field chose to pit for their final set of fresh tires, but Mosack, Haley, Kligerman, and Honeyman stayed out.

Eckes and Honeycutt were the first drivers on tires to get back to the front. Meanwhile, a wreck broke out in the mid-field involving Ankrum, Perez, Ty. Reif, and Tan Gray.

Honeycutt attacked on the final restart, taking the lead and driving away to the race win and championship.

As Honeycutt won the race, Eckes finished second, Hemric third, Majeski fourth, and Friesen fifth. Heim, C. Smith, Garcia, Enfinger, and LaJoie filled out the remainder of the top ten.

RACE

All Stats

Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points Retirement 1

K. Honeycutt TRICON Garage

11 Toyota 134

1:45'06.915

6 68 2 C. Eckes McAnally Hilgemann Racing 91 Chevrolet 134

+1.038

1:45'07.953

1.038 7 45 3 D. Hemric McAnally Hilgemann Racing 19 Chevrolet 134

+3.300

1:45'10.215

2.262 7 50 4 T. Majeski ThorSport Racing 88 Ford 134

+3.867

1:45'10.782

0.567 8 44 5 S. Friesen Halmar Friesen Racing 52 Toyota 134

+4.359

1:45'11.274

0.492 7 37 6

C. Heim TRICON Garage

1 Toyota 134

+5.090

1:45'12.005

0.731 7 51 7

C. Smith Front Row Motorsports

38 Ford 134

+6.516

1:45'13.431

1.426 7 40 8

J. Garcia ThorSport Racing

98 Ford 134

+6.627

1:45'13.542

0.111 7 30 9 G. Enfinger CR7 Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 134

+7.169

1:45'14.084

0.542 7 32 10 C. Lajoie Kaulig Racing 10 RAM 134

+7.915

1:45'14.830

0.746 7 27 11

G. Ruggiero TRICON Garage

17 Toyota 134

+8.432

1:45'15.347

0.517 7 28 12

M. Massey McAnally Hilgemann Racing

20 Chevrolet 134

+10.245

1:45'17.160

1.813 8 25 13 B. Rhodes ThorSport Racing 99 Ford 134

+10.331

1:45'17.246

0.086 8 24 14

L. Lewis Niece Motorsports

45 Chevrolet 134

+12.441

1:45'19.356

2.110 7 23 15 P. Kligerman Kaulig Racing 25 RAM 134

+12.574

1:45'19.489

0.133 6 22 16

C. Mosack Spire Motorsports

7 Chevrolet 134

+13.797

1:45'20.712

1.223 6 21 17 T. Hill Reaume Brothers Racing 2 Ford 134

+14.033

1:45'20.948

0.236 7 20 18

C. Hall Niece Motorsports

4 Chevrolet 134

+15.276

1:45'22.191

1.243 7 19 19 J. Haley Kaulig Racing 16 RAM 134

+15.501

1:45'22.416

0.225 6 18 20

B. Queen Kaulig Racing

12 RAM 134

+15.579

1:45'22.494

0.078 7 17 21

T. Reif Niece Motorsports

42 Chevrolet 134

+17.563

1:45'24.478

1.984 7 16 22

C. Butcher ThorSport Racing

13 Ford 134

+18.265

1:45'25.180

0.702 6 15 23

M. Tyrrell Kaulig Racing

14 RAM 134

+18.295

1:45'25.210

0.030 6 14 24 K. Wright McAnally Hilgemann Racing 81 Chevrolet 134

+18.803

1:45'25.718

0.508 7 13 25 M. Crafton ThorSport Racing 66 Ford 134

+19.030

1:45'25.945

0.227 8 12 26 S. Davis TRICON Garage 5 Toyota 134

+21.384

1:45'28.299

2.354 6 11 27 T. Gray TRICON Garage 15 Toyota 134

+25.398

1:45'32.313

4.014 9 11 28

F. Muniz Reaume Brothers Racing

33 Ford 133

+1 Lap

1:45'32.840

1 Lap 8 9 29

L. Honeyman Jr. Halmar Friesen Racing

62 Toyota 133

+1 Lap

1:45'35.660

2.820 7 8 30 S. Boyd Freedom Racing Enterprises 76 Chevrolet 132

+2 Laps

1:45'45.204

1 Lap 6 7 31

C. Green Reaume Brothers Racing

22 Ford 131

+3 Laps

1:45'32.607

1 Lap 7 6 32

L. Riggs Front Row Motorsports

34 Ford 128

+6 Laps

1:45'23.011

3 Laps 8 5 33

A. Pérez de Lara Niece Motorsports

44 Chevrolet 115

+19 Laps

1:29'30.246

13 Laps 7 4 Accident 34 T. Ankrum McAnally Hilgemann Racing 18 Chevrolet 115

+19 Laps

1:29'54.862

24.616 9 3 Accident 35

N. Sanchez Spire Motorsports

77 Chevrolet 104

+30 Laps

1:14'02.031

11 Laps 6 20 Driveshaft View full results

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