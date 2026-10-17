Race report
NASCAR Truck Phoenix
Kaden Honeycutt wins incident-free Phoenix NASCAR Truck race, extends points lead
Honeycutt scored his fourth win of 2026 and stretched his championship advantage to 39 points over Layne Riggs, who finished third
Nick DeGroot
Edited: Oct 17, 2026, 1:36 AM
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Kaden Honeycutt, No. 11 TRICON Garage
Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images
Kaden Honeycutt earned his fourth win of the 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season on Friday, winning a largely uneventful race at Phoenix Raceway. Outside of the Stage 1 end and a Stage 2-ending debris yellow, there were no incident-related cautions.
Honeycutt's victory helped increase his championship advantage, now 39pts ahead of Layne Riggs, with Riggs finishing third behind runner-up Christian Eckes.
"My pit crew did a great job, man," said Honeycutt after the win. "I give so much credit to them because they're so damn good ... this is so amazing. Phoenix! We finally got one, baby! Woo! Yeah, I just can't say nothing about Scott [Zipadelli, crew chief]. My crew, David, Tim, Chuck, Adam, Cube -- everyone that works so dang hard on these race trucks. Man, I'm so fortunate to be able to drive these things, and, um, they spent all their hours of the day just for me to drive them. And I can't be more grateful for them, and so grateful for the opportunity at Toyota Racing and TRICON ... just, so awesome."
Kaden Honeycutt, No. 11 TRICON Garage
Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images
He also announced a cool new tradition, as he will give away a helmet to a young fan after every race win.
Ty Majeski, who swept both stages, finished fourth, and Jake Garcia rounded out the top five. William Sawalich, Daniel Hemric, Gio Ruggiero, Grant Enfinger, and Brent Crews completed the top ten.
Stages 1 and 2
Riggs quickly pulled out to a three-second lead at the start of the race, while Dawson Sutton was penalized for a start violation.
Majeski made his way up to second and quickly closed on Riggs. After a brief battle where they split a lapped truck, Majeski prevailed to narrowly win the stage.
As Majeski won Stage 1, he was followed by Riggs, Lewis, Honeycutt, C. Smith, Eckes, Rhodes, Tan. Gray, Ruggiero, and Garcia.
Riggs fell behind title rival Honeycutt on pit road, but Majeski held onto the lead. On the restart, Majeski was able to keep Honeycutt at bay and maintain his advantage.
Tanner Gray had to make an unscheduled pit stop after sustaining damage and a tire rub.
On the final lap of the stage, the caution came out slightly earlier than expected due to a tire carcass from Ben Rhodes that was on the track.
Majeski won Stage 2 under caution, followed by Honeycutt, Eckes, Riggs, Garcia, Ruggiero, C. Smith, Hemric, Lewis, and Sawalich.
Stage 3
Stewart Friesen took two tires, giving him the race lead for the restart.
Landen Lewis lost quite a bit of track position on pit road as the team tried to diagnose a mechanical issue, while Chandler Smith was sent to the rear for too many crew members over the wall. The team was hoping to address a hole in the nose as well.
On the restart, Majeski was hindered by Friesen restarting directly ahead of him, giving Honeycutt the lead with Eckes in pursuit.
While they tried desperately to bridge the gap to Honeycutt, those chasing him struggled to get it under one second.
RACE
All Stats
Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points Retirement 1
K. Honeycutt TRICON Garage
11 Toyota 150
1:24'27.114
4 72 2 C. Eckes McAnally Hilgemann Racing 91 Chevrolet 150
+1.556
1:24'28.670
1.556 5 48 3
L. Riggs Front Row Motorsports
34 Ford 150
+1.957
1:24'29.071
0.401 5 50 4 T. Majeski ThorSport Racing 88 Ford 150
+2.339
1:24'29.453
0.382 5 53 5
J. Garcia ThorSport Racing
98 Ford 150
+3.687
1:24'30.801
1.348 5 39 6
W. Sawalich TRICON Garage
5 Toyota 150
+12.581
1:24'39.695
8.894 5 7 D. Hemric McAnally Hilgemann Racing 19 Chevrolet 150
+14.272
1:24'41.386
1.691 5 33 8
G. Ruggiero TRICON Garage
17 Toyota 150
+14.388
1:24'41.502
0.116 5 36 9 G. Enfinger CR7 Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 150
+15.022
1:24'42.136
0.634 5 28 10
B. Crews TRICON Garage
1 Toyota 150
+17.349
1:24'44.463
2.327 5 11
C. Mosack Spire Motorsports
7 Chevrolet 150
+17.731
1:24'44.845
0.382 5 26 12
A. Pérez de Lara Niece Motorsports
44 Chevrolet 150
+22.768
1:24'49.882
5.037 5 25 13 T. Ankrum McAnally Hilgemann Racing 18 Chevrolet 150
+22.960
1:24'50.074
0.192 6 24 14
T. McKee Spire Motorsports
77 Chevrolet 150
+23.586
1:24'50.700
0.626 5 23 15
C. Smith Front Row Motorsports
38 Ford 150
+24.136
1:24'51.250
0.550 6 32 16
L. Lewis Niece Motorsports
45 Chevrolet 150
+26.507
1:24'53.621
2.371 7 31 17 C. Lajoie Kaulig Racing 10 RAM 150
+27.208
1:24'54.322
0.701 5 20 18
C. Butcher ThorSport Racing
13 Ford 150
+27.859
1:24'54.973
0.651 5 19 19 S. Friesen Halmar Friesen Racing 52 Toyota 150
+29.715
1:24'56.829
1.856 5 18 20 J. Haley Kaulig Racing 16 RAM 149
+1 Lap
1:24'28.816
1 Lap 5 17 21 B. Rhodes ThorSport Racing 99 Ford 149
+1 Lap
1:24'48.590
19.774 6 20 22
D. Sutton Rackley W.A.R.
26 Chevrolet 148
+2 Laps
1:24'35.184
1 Lap 6 15 23
B. Queen Kaulig Racing
12 RAM 148
+2 Laps
1:24'40.755
5.571 5 14 24
D. Strauss Niece Motorsports
4 Chevrolet 147
+3 Laps
1:24'35.853
1 Lap 6 13 25
B. Maier Freedom Racing Enterprises
76 Chevrolet 147
+3 Laps
1:24'38.123
2.270 5 12 26 K. Wright McAnally Hilgemann Racing 81 Chevrolet 147
+3 Laps
1:24'39.247
1.124 5 11 27
T. Reif Niece Motorsports
42 Chevrolet 147
+3 Laps
1:24'42.567
3.320 5 10 28 T. Gray TRICON Garage 15 Toyota 147
+3 Laps
1:24'43.527
0.960 6 12 29
M. Tyrrell Kaulig Racing
14 RAM 147
+3 Laps
1:24'43.701
0.174 5 8 30 C. Daly Kaulig Racing 25 RAM 147
+3 Laps
1:24'47.447
3.746 5 7 31
T. Breidinger McAnally Hilgemann Racing
20 Chevrolet 147
+3 Laps
1:24'52.334
4.887 5 6 32
M. Tipton Reaume Brothers Racing
2 Ford 147
+3 Laps
1:24'52.371
0.037 5 5 33
F. Muniz Reaume Brothers Racing
33 Ford 147
+3 Laps
1:24'53.303
0.932 5 4 34
L. Honeyman Jr. Halmar Friesen Racing
62 Toyota 145
+5 Laps
1:24'32.072
2 Laps 7 3 35
C. Green Reaume Brothers Racing
22 Ford 145
+5 Laps
1:24'37.289
5.217 5 2 36
L. Jackson Reaume Brothers Racing
23 Ford 142
+8 Laps
1:24'31.383
3 Laps 6 1 View full results
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