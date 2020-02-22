Top events
Download your apps

NASCAR Truck / Las Vegas / Race report

Kyle Busch dominates in Truck Series win at Las Vegas

Kyle Busch dominates in Truck Series win at Las Vegas
By:
Feb 22, 2020, 4:07 AM

Kyle Busch’s first venture into the NASCAR Truck Series this season had a familiar ending.

Race Winner: Kyle Busch, Kyle Busch Motorsports, Toyota Tundra
Race Winner: Kyle Busch, Kyle Busch Motorsports, Toyota Tundra
Race Winner: Kyle Busch, Kyle Busch Motorsports, Toyota Tundra
Race Winner: Kyle Busch, Kyle Busch Motorsports, Toyota Tundra
Race Winner: Kyle Busch, Kyle Busch Motorsports, Toyota Tundra

Busch wasted no time taking the lead in Friday night’s Strat 200 and dominated the race, leading seven times for 108 of 134 laps on his way to the victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Busch has now won the last seven Truck races he’s entered dating back to the 2018 season. The win was the 57th of his career.

 

The win is Busch’s second of the weekend, he also won a Super Late Model race Thursday night at the Bullring. Busch is not entered in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race.

“I don’t know why but we just couldn’t fire off on the restarts. We just didn’t have any speed,” Busch said. “Once we got about 10 laps in, we started to check away from everybody. This Tundra was awesome – it really had great long-run speed.

“It was the first night for Danny Stockman (crew chief) at KBM and it’s cool to have him on board. My guys worked their butts off. We unloaded and we really weren’t that close. We worked on it a lot with this new tire and we got it a lot better.

“We kind of showed that with the (last) long run.”

Johnny Sauter was second, Austin Hill third, Matt Crafton fourth and Ben Rhodes rounded out the top-five.

On Lap 89, Raphael Lessard got loose and eventually hit the wall, collecting Grant Enfinger in the process to bring out the caution.

 

All of the lead-lap trucks elected to pit with Busch the first off pit road and still in the lead when the race returned to green on Lap 96. He was followed by Sauter and Sheldon Creed.

With 30 to go, Busch continued to lead followed by Sauter and Hill.

With just 10 laps remaining in the race, Busch’s lead had grown to more than 5 seconds over Sauter. Hill was in third

Stage 2

Busch completed a sweep of the first two stages, once again easily holding off his teammate Christian Eckes to claim the Stage 2 victory.

Ross Chastain was third, Enfinger fourth and Crafton completed the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, all of the lead-lap trucks elected to pit with Eckes coming off first and taking the lead. On the restart on Lap 38, Eckes was followed by Busch and Hill.

On Lap 45, Busch went to the outside of Eckes to reclaim the lead.

With 10 laps remaining in the stage, Busch had built up a 1.5-second lead over Eckes. Chastain was third, Brett Moffitt fourth and Enfinger fifth.

Stage 1

Busch dominated much of the first stage and easily held off Eckes for the Stage 1 win.

Sauter was third, Tyler Ankrum fourth and Hill completed the top-five.

“I feel like the back is just light. Light on weight. Nose heavy, ass up, just light,” Busch described his truck over his team radio.

Sauter, who started on the pole, led the first 11 laps until Busch ran him down and took over the top spot on Lap 12.

With five laps remaining in the stage, Busch’s lead had grown to over three seconds.

Crafton had to start the race from the rear of the field due to unapproved adjustments following qualifying.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Laps Led
1 51 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 134 - 108
2 13 United States Johnny Sauter Ford 134 5.958 7
3 16 United States Austin Hill Toyota 134 9.255  
4 88 United States Matt Crafton Ford 134 9.437  
5 99 United States Ben Rhodes Ford 134 10.482  
6 21 Zane Smith Chevrolet 134 11.407  
7 38 United States Todd Gilliland Chevrolet 134 11.544  
8 15 United States Tanner Gray Toyota 134 15.553  
9 52 United States Stewart Friesen Toyota 134 16.008  
10 2 United States Sheldon Creed Chevrolet 134 22.349 8
11 26 United States Tyler Ankrum Chevrolet 134 22.689  
12 11 United States Spencer Davis Toyota 134 22.875  
13 45 United States Ty Majeski Chevrolet 134 23.180  
14 40 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 134 27.236  
15 30 United States Brennan Poole Toyota 134 29.319  
16 23 United States Brett Moffitt Chevrolet 134 30.050  
17 22 United States Austin Wayne Self Chevrolet 134 30.415  
18 9 Codie Rohrbaugh Chevrolet 134 30.898  
19 02 Tate Fogleman Chevrolet 133 1 lap  
20 3 United States Jordan Anderson Chevrolet 132 2 laps 1
21 44 United States Natalie Decker Chevrolet 132 2 laps  
22 19 United States Derek Kraus Toyota 131 3 laps  
23 18 United States Christian Eckes Toyota 130 4 laps 10
24 00 United States Angela Ruch Chevrolet 130 4 laps  
25 20 United States Spencer Boyd Chevrolet 129 5 laps  
26 04 Cory Roper Ford 128 6 laps  
27 33 United States Josh Reaume Chevrolet 126 8 laps  
28 56 United States Timmy Hill Chevrolet 113 21 laps  
29 83 United States Stefan Parsons Chevrolet 112 22 laps  
30 4 Canada Raphael Lessard Toyota 90 44 laps  
31 98 United States Grant Enfinger Ford 89 45 laps  
32 34 United States Josh Bilicki Toyota 3 131 laps  
About this article

Series NASCAR Truck
Event Las Vegas
Drivers Kyle Busch
Teams Kyle Busch Motorsports
Author Jim Utter

NASCAR Truck Next session

Las Vegas

Las Vegas

19 Feb - 21 Feb

