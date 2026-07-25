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Race report
NASCAR Truck Indianapolis

Layne Riggs dominates IRP to score fifth NASCAR Truck win of 2026

The Front Row Motorsports driver led 198 of 200 laps from pole in a commanding victory over Connor Mosack

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Layne Riggs, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Layne Riggs, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Photo by: Justin Casterline / Getty Images

Layne Riggs now has 10 wins as a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver, with half coming this season. Riggs was unstoppable at IRP, leading almost every lap (198 of 200) en route to a dominant victory over Connor Mosack, who earned a career-best finish in second.

The victory also made Riggs a back-to-back winner at IRP, leading 160 of 200 laps there last year.

"They are just statement wins," said Riggs. "I mean, man, what a truck. I was on cruise control for so much for the race. The #7 kept me honest there. The last 15 laps of the race with the traffic there, I was running as hard as I could and I couldn’t get away from him. I knew we had a pretty good gap. Great job to my spotter, Josh. He did a great job today navigating me through traffic. Had that one mishap on the restart, just spun my tires really, really bad. When you get these tires spinning, they are so hard to recover, so thank you to the guys behind me for not turning me around. I know that could have easily happened. I’m not sure where Chandler finishes, but he had a good run as well. He got it last week, but we had to flip the script and do it again this weekend."

Ty Majeski was third, Chandler Smith fourth, and Nick Sanchez fifth. Stewart Friesen, Kaden Honeycutt, Gavan Boschele (on debut), Tyler Ankrum, and Michael Christopher Jr. filled out the remainder of the top ten.

Stages 1 and 2

There was simply nothing the field could do against Riggs in the No. 34 FRM entry. He led from pole and dominated the caution-free opening stage. He lapped all the way up to 15th by the time the stage ended, with no pressure from behind.

Eckes had a mechanical gremlin strike during the stage break, which was later identified as an alternator issue. He later returned to the race, many laps down.

Riggs continued to dominate, while his teammate Smith went back-and-forth with Mosack over the runner-up spot.

Riggs once again lapped up inside the top 15, sweeping the stages. 

Stage 3

The first and only natural caution of the race came with 63 laps to go. Daniel Hemric made contact with another truck while trying to move to the inside, spinning. He slid up the track, collecting Landen Lewis and completely destroying both trucks. Lewis' truck also briefly caught fire.

 

There was a red flag for cleanup, but when the trucks went back rolling, Honeycutt opted to pit for fresher tires in a strategy gamble. Mosack briefly closed to within two seconds in traffic but never mounted a serious challenge.

Grant Enfinger and Andres Perez tangled right in front of Riggs, and while Enfinger was smoking as he limped around the track, NASCAR kept the race green as Riggs cruised to a dominant victory.

In the battle to make the Chase, Friesen holds the 10th and final spot, just eight points ahead of Ankrum.

RACE

All Stats
Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points Retirement
1
L. Riggs Front Row Motorsports
34 Ford 200

1:42'07.337

4
2
C. Mosack Spire Motorsports
7 Chevrolet 200

+1.148

1:42'08.485

1.148 5
3 United States T. Majeski ThorSport Racing 88 Ford 200

+6.114

1:42'13.451

4.966 5
4
C. Smith Front Row Motorsports
38 Ford 200

+7.471

1:42'14.808

1.357 5
5
N. Sanchez Spire Motorsports
77 Chevrolet 200

+9.771

1:42'17.108

2.300 5
6 United States S. Friesen Halmar Friesen Racing 52 Toyota 200

+14.567

1:42'21.904

4.796 5
7
K. Honeycutt TRICON Garage
11 Toyota 200

+16.030

1:42'23.367

1.463 6
8
G. Boschele TRICON Garage
1 Toyota 200

+17.076

1:42'24.413

1.046 8
9 United States T. Ankrum McAnally Hilgemann Racing 18 Chevrolet 200

+20.807

1:42'28.144

3.731 6
10
M. Christopher Jr. Halmar Friesen Racing
62 Toyota 200

+23.029

1:42'30.366

2.222 5
11
A. Pérez de Lara Niece Motorsports
44 Chevrolet 200

+24.555

1:42'31.892

1.526 5
12
P. Eatmon Niece Motorsports
42 Chevrolet 200

+24.584

1:42'31.921

0.029 7
13
G. Ruggiero TRICON Garage
17 Toyota 200

+25.139

1:42'32.476

0.555 6
14 United States G. Enfinger CR7 Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 199

+1 Lap

1:42'16.628

1 Lap 5
15 United States B. Rhodes ThorSport Racing 99 Ford 199

+1 Lap

1:42'30.882

14.254 5
16 United States H. Burton TRICON Garage 5 Toyota 199

+1 Lap

1:42'32.280

1.398 5
17
D. Sutton Rackley W.A.R.
26 Chevrolet 198

+2 Laps

1:42'13.916

1 Lap 5
18 United States J. Haley Kaulig Racing 16 RAM 197

+3 Laps

1:42'12.967

1 Lap 5
19 United States T. Hill Hill Motorsports 56 Toyota 197

+3 Laps

1:42'13.058

0.091 5
20
B. Queen Kaulig Racing
12 RAM 197

+3 Laps

1:42'15.380

2.322 5
21
J. Garcia ThorSport Racing
98 Ford 197

+3 Laps

1:42'16.275

0.895 8
22 United States T. Gray TRICON Garage 15 Toyota 197

+3 Laps

1:42'16.468

0.193 8
23
C. Butcher ThorSport Racing
13 Ford 197

+3 Laps

1:42'16.785

0.317 5
24 United States C. Lajoie Kaulig Racing 10 RAM 197

+3 Laps

1:42'18.378

1.593 4
25
T. Breidinger Rackley W.A.R.
27 Chevrolet 197

+3 Laps

1:42'18.707

0.329 5
26 United States C. Daly Kaulig Racing 25 RAM 197

+3 Laps

1:42'24.750

6.043 5
27
M. Tyrrell Kaulig Racing
14 RAM 197

+3 Laps

1:42'25.192

0.442 5
28 United States S. Boyd Freedom Racing Enterprises 76 Chevrolet 197

+3 Laps

1:42'25.909

0.717 5
29
F. Muniz Reaume Brothers Racing
33 Ford 196

+4 Laps

1:42'07.672

1 Lap 5
30
M. Tipton Reaume Brothers Racing
22 Ford 196

+4 Laps

1:42'32.669

24.997 4
31 United States K. Wright McAnally Hilgemann Racing 81 Chevrolet 196

+4 Laps

1:42'42.723

10.054 5
32
C. Everidge Costner Motorsports
93 Chevrolet 193

+7 Laps

1:42'11.353

3 Laps 6
33 United States C. Eckes McAnally Hilgemann Racing 91 Chevrolet 164

+36 Laps

1:42'32.133

29 Laps 9
34 United States D. Hemric McAnally Hilgemann Racing 19 Chevrolet 135

+65 Laps

1:09'50.289

29 Laps 7
35
L. Lewis Niece Motorsports
45 Chevrolet 135

+65 Laps

1:09'50.421

0.132 4
36
J. Macenko Reaume Brothers Racing
2 Ford 74

+126 Laps

37'54.204

61 Laps 2
View full results

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