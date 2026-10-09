Layne Riggs closes to 17 points of NASCAR Truck lead with Charlotte win

With just a few laps to go, Kaden Honeycutt slid up into the wall and his title rival Layne Riggs snatched the win away in Friday's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Riggs now has seven wins this year, and 12 in his NCTS career. He is now just 17 points behind Honeycutt in the battle for the 2026 championship.

"I love that," exclaimed Riggs after the race. "Let's go guys. Let's go! Thank you everybody. We really needed that one. Thank you for showing out tonight. Man, that was a hell of a battle there at the end with me and the 11. That was a lot of fun. So, thank you to everybody on this ... This thing was fast tonight. I think I had to pass the 11 like three or four times. I think we got still work on pit road. That was definitely a weakness still, but kept driving to the front."

Riggs said that he has "pressured himself" to get the win at Kansas and made a mistake, but he entered Charlotte with a different mindset. "Today, I didn't have any pressure. I just went out and wheeled it. Ran it like a C-Fixed race on iRacing. Had a badass time. It was a great race."

Christian Eckes finished second, Honeycutt fell back to third, Bayley Currey fourth, and Chandler Smith fifth.

Daniel Hemric, Landen Lewis, Andres Perez, Tyler Ankrum, and Justin Haley filled out the remainder of the top ten.

Stages 1 & 2

Mosack led the field to the green flag in his Kyle Busch tribute truck, but Honeycutt quickly found a way by. His title rival Riggs started back in 13th, but he made quick work of the field.

Partway through the stage, he ran Honeycutt down and after a spirited battle with a little contact, drove right on by.

Riggs went on to win Stage 1, followed by Honeycutt, C. Smith, Eckes, Mosack, Enfinger, Caruth, Tan. Gray, Crews, and Currey.

During the stage break, the pit road woes that have plagued Front Row Motorsports during the Chase continued as Riggs fell to fifth. His teammate Smith also suffered a penalty and had to go to the rear of the field.

Honeycutt dominated the stage, winning Stage 2 over Riggs, C. Smith, Caruth, Eckes, Crews, Currey, Tan. Gray, Enfinger, and Hemric.

Stage 3

Layne Riggs, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images

It was a very clean race as the final stage got underway, with Honeycutt continuing to control the race. However, Riggs ran him down and took the lead with 54 to go.

Back in the pack, Crews slid up into Mosack, sending both trucks into the outside wall. The race stayed green but both had to make a pit stop for repairs.

As the final round of green-flag pit stops got underway, a caution interrupted things as Friesen slammed the wall. He had to make repairs after an incident in qualifying, so it was his second incident of the day in the Kyle Busch tribute No. 52.

C. Smith, Caruth, Enfinger, Mosack, and Ruggiero were among several trucks who had pitted and now needed to take the wave-around.

In the pit stops that followed, Honeycutt took the lead back and held the top spot through the restart. There was a caution for Kris Wright, setting up another restart with Riggs trying to challenge Honeycutt.

Behind them, Caruth suddenly lost speed with an apparent tire going down, and it quickly escalated into a multi-truck pileup. Both Spire trucks of Caruth and Mosack were completely destroyed, and the race was red-flagged.

Honeyman, Ruggiero, and T. Hill were among those also collected in the wreck. The red flag lasted nearly 30 minutes for cleanup in Turns 3 and 4.

The race finally resumed with 15 laps to go, and Honeycutt immediately went on the defensive with Riggs pressuring. They drove all over the track, but the battle ended as Honeycutt slid up into the wall, opening the door for Riggs to sneak by and take the victory.

cla # driver manufacturer laps time gap int pits laps led retirement pts best time best lap 1 34 Layne Riggs Ford 134 1:43'14.499 5 47 74 30.614 107 2 91 Christian Eckes Chevrolet 134 1:43'15.095 0.596 0.596 6 48 30.850 40 3 11 Kaden Honeycutt Toyota 134 1:43'16.247 1.748 1.152 6 85 54 30.501 71 4 5 Bayley Currey Toyota 134 1:43'17.533 3.034 1.286 6 38 30.805 108 5 38 Chandler Smith Ford 134 1:43'19.334 4.835 1.801 6 48 30.893 39 6 19 Daniel Hemric Chevrolet 134 1:43'20.159 5.660 0.825 6 32 30.927 125 7 45 Landen Lewis Chevrolet 134 1:43'20.664 6.165 0.505 7 30 30.960 3 8 44 Andres Perez de Lara Chevrolet 134 1:43'21.670 7.171 1.006 6 29 31.160 125 9 18 Tyler Ankrum Chevrolet 134 1:43'22.226 7.727 0.556 6 28 30.970 107 10 16 Justin Haley RAM 134 1:43'23.428 8.929 1.202 6 27 31.213 70 11 88 Ty Majeski Ford 134 1:43'23.763 9.264 0.335 6 26 31.280 108 12 9 Grant Enfinger Chevrolet 134 1:43'23.896 9.397 0.133 6 32 31.083 39 13 12 Brenden Queen RAM 134 1:43'24.188 9.689 0.292 6 24 31.590 109 14 26 Dawson Sutton Chevrolet 134 1:43'24.697 10.198 0.509 6 23 31.550 4 15 14 Mini Tyrrell RAM 134 1:43'25.373 10.874 0.676 7 22 31.701 7 16 10 Corey LaJoie RAM 134 1:43'25.753 11.254 0.380 6 21 31.379 3 17 25 Regan Smith RAM 134 1:43'26.278 11.779 0.525 6 20 31.785 111 18 13 Cole Butcher Ford 134 1:43'27.574 13.075 1.296 9 19 31.759 72 19 15 Tanner Gray Toyota 134 1:43'28.473 13.974 0.899 8 24 30.896 39 20 1 Brent Crews Toyota 134 1:43'31.251 16.752 2.778 7 30.980 71 21 99 Ben Rhodes Ford 134 1:43'31.519 17.020 0.268 8 16 31.120 2 22 2 Luke Baldwin Ford 134 1:43'31.985 17.486 0.466 6 15 31.747 70 23 4 Matt Mills Chevrolet 133 1:43'42.932 1 Lap 1 Lap 8 14 31.482 110 24 76 Spencer Boyd Chevrolet 133 1:43'42.951 1 Lap 0.019 7 13 32.231 7 25 81 Kris Wright Chevrolet 130 1:43'12.922 4 Laps 3 Laps 8 12 31.396 108 26 17 Gio Ruggiero Toyota 129 1:43'46.404 5 Laps 1 Lap 9 11 31.251 72 27 33 Josh Reaume Ford 126 1:43'15.820 8 Laps 3 Laps 9 10 32.094 67 28 20 Daniel Dye Chevrolet 125 1:39'30.581 9 Laps 1 Lap 6 Accident 9 30.948 108 29 98 Jake Garcia Ford 120 1:43'24.779 14 Laps 5 Laps 7 8 31.145 113 30 62 Leland Honeyman Jr. Toyota 117 1:27'53.732 17 Laps 3 Laps 7 Accident 7 31.461 109 31 77 Rajah Caruth Chevrolet 117 1:27'53.869 17 Laps 0.137 5 Accident 30.639 71 32 56 Timmy Hill Toyota 117 1:27'54.204 17 Laps 0.335 6 Accident 5 31.698 107 33 7 Connor Mosack Chevrolet 117 1:27'54.946 17 Laps 0.742 7 2 Accident 10 30.792 2 34 42 Conner Jones Chevrolet 115 1:25'09.652 19 Laps 2 Laps 7 Handling 3 31.364 3 35 52 Stewart Friesen Toyota 98 1:06'53.083 36 Laps 17 Laps 9 Accident 2 31.384 74 36 22 Clay Green Ford 57 39'26.440 77 Laps 41 Laps 5 Overheating 1 32.201 4