Layne Riggs to run NASCAR Trucks full-time with FRM

Riggs, 21, made his NASCAR Truck debut in 2022, finishing seventh in his very first race. He's contested five more Truck races since then, finishing as high as third at IRP earlier this year.

He also made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut in 2023, running three races with Kaulig Racing and finishing as high as tenth at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images Layne Riggs, Kaulig Racing, Infinity Communications Group Chevrolet Camaro

Riggs' career includes several seasons in the CARS Late Model Tour, where he has six victories.

He'll now drive the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford, vacated by Zane Smith as he moves up to the Cup Series. Smith won six races with FRM, as well as the 2022 NASCAR Truck Series title.

"I’m really thankful for this opportunity to compete full-time in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series with one of the best teams in the sport," said Riggs in a release from the team. "I've dedicated my life for an opportunity like this, and I'm incredibly appreciative of Bob [Jenkins] and everyone at Front Row for providing me the opportunity to take my next step in my racing career.”

The Bahama, North Carolina native is the son of former NASCAR driver Scott Riggs. The elder Riggs started over 200 Cup races between 2004 and 2013, and won multiple races at both the Xfinity (4) and Truck (5) Series level.

FRM will reveal its partners for Riggs' rookie campaign at a later date. Dylan Cappello will lead the No. 38 team as its crew chief.

"I really appreciate Layne’s dedication to his education while also competing at the highest levels," commented Bob Jenkins, owner at FRM. "That comes from great parenting and a sense of dedication from Layne. We’ve already seen a lot of potential in Layne and he’s a perfect fit for our program to develop him into a national series NASCAR winner.”