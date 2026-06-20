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Race report
NASCAR Truck San Diego

Layne Riggs wins frantic San Diego Truck race in unbelievable finish

It was a finish you had to see to believe Friday at Naval Base Coronado, with Riggs taking the win as mayhem unfolded in the final two laps

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Layne Riggs, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Layne Riggs, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images

Friday's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Naval Base Coronado ended in complete chaos, but a familiar name in Victory Lane as Layne Riggs claimed a dramatic win for Front Row Motorsports.

On the final overtime restart, Kaden Honeycutt ran wide and slammed the wall at the exit of Turn 2, collecting Chandler Smith and eliminated both drivers from the battle for the win.

 

Suddenly, Daniel Hemric was leading the race, but Tyler Reif muscled his way by, igniting a full-contact battle for the top spot. Hemric and Reif made major contact entering the final chicane, and smoke began to billow from Reif's Niece Motorsports No. 42 Chevrolet.

Reif held the lead, dragging the wounded truck around the track as he now had to defend from Riggs. The championship leader was all over Reif, who blew the final chicane on the final lap. Riggs moved by, and they slammed doors at the exit of the corner before Reif stopped to serve a penalty for missing the corner.

 

For Riggs, it was his fourth win of the 2026 season and the ninth of his career. Daniel Hemric slammed the wall coming to the checkered flag, but still finished second with Kaz Grala third, Landen Lewis fourth, and Ty Majeski fifth.

Unofficially, Justin Haley, Brenden Queen, Ben Rhodes, Christian Eckes, and Gio Ruggiero filled out the remainder of the top ten.

Stage 1

A dozen trucks had to start from the rear after an incident-filled practice and qualifying session. Honeycutt led the field to the green flag, and was briefly challenged by Riggs before holding onto the lead in a clean opening lap.

Riggs ultimately wrestled the lead away from Honeycutt, three laps into the race.

Nicholson and Sutton collided for the first incident of the race, sending both trucks spinning and triggering a full-course yellow.

On the restart, Majeski pulled off a wild save after locking up at corner entry, straightening his truck out and narrowly avoiding contact.

Riggs went on to win Stage 1, while several trucks opted to pit early and flip the stage.

Stage 2

Riggs pitted from the lead, but about 15 trucks stayed out, with Honeycutt and former NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson now in control, in a one-off appearance just 19 miles from where he grew up in California.

Connor Mosack spun in the final chicane, and both Rhodes and LaJoie sustained damage trying to avoid. It actually ended LaJoie's race.

Johnson took the lead after Honeycutt blew Turn 2, leading laps for the first time in any NASCAR race since he was racing Cup full-time in 2020.

Trackhouse Racing founder Justin Marks, who crashed heavily in practice, slammed the wall again during the race in his backup truck. Corey Lajoie also fell out of the race at this point due to contact in the middle of the field.

Johnson pitted from the lead with five laps left in Stage 2. Several leading trucks followed soon after, flipping the stage.

Riggs pitted from the lead with just two laps to go in the stage, but it was a slow stop for the No. 34 team.

Parker Kligerman then held off a hard-charging Majeski for the Stage 2 win, crossing the finish line bumper-to-bumper.

On the final lap of the stage, Jamie McMurray slammed the wall at the exit of the final corner, ending the day for him and the No. 25 Kaulig RAM team.

 

Stage 3

Honeycutt cycled into the race lead, but while being pressured by C. Smith, he ran wide and hit the wall at the exit of Turn 2. Honeycutt pitted at the end of the lap, as Riggs passed Johnson to make it a FRM 1-2 at the front.

Elsewhere in the field, Friesen reported broken steering and pitted, while Frankie Muniz spun out and crashed. The caution flew for debris with 18 laps to go in the race.

During the caution, Smith pitted from the lead, with Johnson and several others following suit. Brendan Gaughan suffered damage at some point around the track under yellow, while Dawson Sutton stalled on track, and Grant Enfinger lost power after a strong run.

Riggs was back in control for the restart, followed by Majeski and Ruggiero. There was a lot of contact throughout the field as Honeycutt, Smith, and Johnson tried to slice their way through the field. Johnson went for a spin while battling for eighth, but only lost a few positions.

Jake Garcia stalled on track, triggering the fifth caution of the race with ten laps to go. Johnson pitted during the caution to make repairs to his wounded truck and get a fresher set of tires.

Tanner Gray went for a spin following a hectic restart, as the FRM teammates battled it out for the race win. Smith passed Riggs to the outside through Turn 1 with just seven laps remaining. Johnson went for another spin back in the back, and later stalled.

The caution flew with four laps to go when Tyler Ankrum slammed the wall while running fifth, completely sheering the right-side off his truck. They needed to fix the concrete wall, red-flagging the race.

 

On the restart, there was a pileup in the back of the pack, collecting several trucks. Rhodes ran wide and hit the tire barrier at Turn 2, and the field ran out of room as trucks arrived on scene already three-wide. Both Perez and Kligerman were involved, as was Nicholson, who was unable to roll away on his own, and another caution was needed, pushing the race into overtime.

As you read at the top of the story, chaos ensued, with Honeycutt and Smith wrecking from the lead, allowing Hemric, Reif, and Laynes to engage in all-out slugfest for the win.

Reif was hoping to earn his first NCTS win in just his seventh career start, but blew the final chicane, opening the door for Riggs to door-slam his way by and take a truly spectacular win.

Watch: Riggs dubs himself 'Layne van Riggsbergen' after Coronado victory

RACE

All Stats
Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points Retirement
1
L. Riggs Front Row Motorsports
34 Ford 53

2:48'13.455

6 65
2 United States D. Hemric McAnally Hilgemann Racing 19 Chevrolet 53

+1.332

2:48'14.787

1.332 6 35
3 United States K. Grala Halmar Friesen Racing 62 Toyota 53

+1.413

2:48'14.868

0.081 6 34
4
L. Lewis Niece Motorsports
45 Chevrolet 53

+1.485

2:48'14.940

0.072 7 35
5 United States T. Majeski ThorSport Racing 88 Ford 53

+2.729

2:48'16.184

1.244 5 41
6 United States J. Haley Kaulig Racing 16 RAM 53

+3.401

2:48'16.856

0.672 5 31
7
B. Queen Kaulig Racing
12 RAM 53

+4.083

2:48'17.538

0.682 8 30
8 United States B. Rhodes ThorSport Racing 99 Ford 53

+4.267

2:48'17.722

0.184 7 33
9 United States C. Eckes McAnally Hilgemann Racing 91 Chevrolet 53

+5.030

2:48'18.485

0.763 9 29
10
G. Ruggiero TRICON Garage
17 Toyota 53

+5.469

2:48'18.924

0.439 7 27
11
M. Tyrrell Kaulig Racing
14 RAM 53

+5.998

2:48'19.453

0.529 6 26
12 United States T. Gray TRICON Garage 15 Toyota 53

+6.953

2:48'20.408

0.955 13 25
13 United States K. Wright McAnally Hilgemann Racing 81 Chevrolet 53

+7.906

2:48'21.361

0.953 8 24
14
A. Andretti TRICON Garage
5 Toyota 53

+9.817

2:48'23.272

1.911 8 23
15
C. Butcher ThorSport Racing
13 Ford 53

+11.845

2:48'25.300

2.028 10 22
16 United States B. Gaughan McAnally Hilgemann Racing 20 Chevrolet 53

+13.596

2:48'27.051

1.751 8 21
17
A. Varco Reaume Brothers Racing
22 Ford 53

+14.880

2:48'28.335

1.284 8 20
18 United States P. Kligerman Henderson Motorsports 75 Chevrolet 53

+24.278

2:48'37.733

9.398 6 29
19
T. Reif Niece Motorsports
42 Chevrolet 53

+34.439

2:48'47.894

10.161 6 24
20
F. Muniz Reaume Brothers Racing
33 Ford 53

+34.440

2:48'47.895

0.001 10 17
21
A. Pérez de Lara Niece Motorsports
44 Chevrolet 53

+38.755

2:48'52.210

4.315 8 25
22
C. Smith Front Row Motorsports
38 Ford 53

+2'27.492

2:50'40.947

1'48.737 6 27
23
K. Honeycutt TRICON Garage
11 Toyota 52

+1 Lap

2:46'54.047

1 Lap 5 26 Accident
24
C. Mosack Spire Motorsports
7 Chevrolet 52

+1 Lap

2:49'11.737

2'17.690 10 13
25 United States J. Marks Spire Motorsports 77 Chevrolet 51

+2 Laps

2:48'26.825

1 Lap 9 12
26
D. Sutton Rackley W.A.R.
26 Chevrolet 51

+2 Laps

2:48'27.750

0.925 7 11
27
L. Jackson Reaume Brothers Racing
2 Ford 50

+3 Laps

2:49'18.936

1 Lap 7 10
28
N. Nicholson Freedom Racing Enterprises
76 Chevrolet 48

+5 Laps

2:30'55.893

2 Laps 6 9 Accident
29 United States G. Enfinger CR7 Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 48

+5 Laps

2:48'36.034

17'40.141 6 22
30 United States J. Johnson TRICON Garage 1 Toyota 47

+6 Laps

2:27'05.226

1 Lap 5 Electrical
31 United States T. Ankrum McAnally Hilgemann Racing 18 Chevrolet 46

+7 Laps

2:18'36.388

1 Lap 7 18 Accident
32
J. Garcia ThorSport Racing
98 Ford 40

+13 Laps

2:05'54.937

6 Laps 5 5 Transmission
33 United States S. Friesen Halmar Friesen Racing 52 Toyota 29

+24 Laps

1:28'01.103

11 Laps 7 4 Power steering
34 United States J. McMurray Kaulig Racing 25 RAM 22

+31 Laps

1:04'12.319

7 Laps 4 3 Accident
35 United States C. Lajoie Kaulig Racing 10 RAM 14

+39 Laps

43'25.743

8 Laps 4 2 Accident
View full results

 

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