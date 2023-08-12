Subscribe
Majeski dominates in IRP Truck win; SVG finishes 19th

Once again, Ty Majeski’s timing for a win in the NASCAR Truck Series couldn’t be better.

Jim Utter
By:

The first two wins of Majeski’s career came in last season’s playoffs, which helped him advance to the Championship 4 at Phoenix.

On Friday night, Majeski used a dominating performance at Indianapolis Raceway Park to overpower his competition and cruise to a 3.422-second win over Christian Eckes and pick up his first victory of the 2023 season.

The victory sends Majeski and his No. 98 ThorSport Racing Ford team in the second round of the series playoffs regardless of his performance in the next two races.

Majeski, 28, led twice for 179 of the 200 laps. He also collected both stage wins.

 

“Man, that was awesome. How about that, Indy?” Majeski said. “It’s so cool. I’m just so proud of everybody. Obviously, a heartbreaking loss last week at Richmond but we win and lose as a team.

“Proud of the effort but this is just the start of our playoff run.”

Layne Riggs finished third, Carson Hocevar fourth and reigning series champion Zane Smith was fifth.

Completing the top-10 were William Sawalich, Rajah Caruth, Corey Heim, Matt Crafton and Matt DiBenedetto.

Three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen, making his series debut and first NASCAR start on an oval track, started 28th and finished 19, the first truck one lap down. He ran as high as 15th at one point in the race.

Van Gisbergen is also competing in Sunday’s Cup race for Trackhouse Racing on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

Stage 1

After a back-and-forth battle with Heim, Majeski finally cleared him and cruised to the almost 4-second win in Stage 1. Eckes was third, Riggs was fourth and Jake Garcia rounded out the top five.

After starting the race 28th, van Gisbergen cracked the top 20 just as the first 60-lap stage came to an end.

Stage 2

Majeski claimed the Stage 2 win under caution over Heim as a spin by Chris Hacker with three laps remaining placed the race under caution. Grant Enfinger was second, Eckes third and Hocevar rounded out the top five.

Van Gisbergen received the free pass under the caution and returned to the lead lap.

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, the lead-lap trucks all pit with Majeski once again the first off pit road. Heim was penalized for a safety violation and Enfinger had to pit a second time for a loose wheel, which sent both to the rear of the field.

Majeski led Smith and Sawalich on the restart with 73 laps remaining.

As Tanner Gray attempted to return to pit road to serve a penalty for a restart violation, Dean Thompson spun in Turn 3 and was then hit broadside by Spencer Boyd.

 

The incident set up a restart with 60 laps remaining in the race, but Majeski remained in command.

Landen Lewis got into Hailie Deegan shortly five laps after the restart and sent Deegan’s No. 13 truck hard into the wall. Majeski still led the way on the ensuing restart.

With 10 laps to go, Majeski maintained a sizeable advantage over Eckes and Riggs, who had moved into third.

Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits
1 United StatesTY MAJESKIThorSport Racing 98 Ford 200 1:49'39.603   4
2 United StatesCHRISTIAN ECKESMcAnally Hilgemann Racing 19 Chevrolet 200 +3.422 3.422 5
3
LAYNE RIGGSSpire Motorsports
 7 Chevrolet 200 +4.141 0.719 5
4
CARSON HOCEVARNiece Motorsports
 42 Chevrolet 200 +5.378 1.237 5
5
ZANE SMITHFront Row Motorsports
 38 Ford 200 +9.579 4.201 5
6
WILLIAM SAWALICHTRICON Garage
 1 Toyota 200 +11.930 2.351 5
7
RAJAH CARUTHGMS Racing
 24 Chevrolet 200 +12.711 0.781 5
8
COREY HEIMTRICON Garage
 11 Toyota 200 +13.187 0.476 5
9 United StatesMATT CRAFTONThorSport Racing 88 Ford 200 +14.017 0.830 5
10 United StatesMATT DIBENEDETTORackley W.A.R. 25 Chevrolet 200 +15.194 1.177 5
11
NICHOLAS SANCHEZRev Racing
 2 Chevrolet 200 +17.613 2.419 5
12 United StatesGRANT ENFINGERGMS Racing 23 Chevrolet 200 +17.783 0.170 6
13
JAKE GARCIAMcAnally Hilgemann Racing
 35 Chevrolet 200 +20.610 2.827 5
14 United StatesCHASE PURDYKyle Busch Motorsports 4 Chevrolet 200 +22.540 1.930 5
15 United StatesTANNER GRAYTRICON Garage 15 Toyota 200 +23.561 1.021 6
16 United StatesBEN RHODESThorSport Racing 99 Ford 200 +23.596 0.035 5
17
JAKE DREWHattori Racing Enterprises
 61 Toyota 200 +23.821 0.225 5
18
JACK WOODKyle Busch Motorsports
 51 Chevrolet 200 +23.979 0.158 6
19 New ZealandSHANE VAN GISBERGENNiece Motorsports 41 Chevrolet 199 +1 Lap 1 Lap 5
20
TAYLOR GRAYTRICON Garage
 17 Toyota 199 +1 Lap 1.492 6
21
LOGAN BEARDENAM Racing
 22 Ford 199 +1 Lap 0.838 7
22
DANIEL DYEGMS Racing
 43 Chevrolet 199 +1 Lap 6.761 5
23 United StatesMATT MILLSYoung's Motorsports 02 Chevrolet 198 +2 Laps 1 Lap 6
24
ALAN LAWLESSNiece Motorsports
 45 Chevrolet 198 +2 Laps 7.056 5
25
BRET HOLMESBret Holmes Racing
 32 Chevrolet 197 +3 Laps 1 Lap 9
26
TYLER HILLHill Motorsports
 56 Toyota 197 +3 Laps 9.899 6
27
CONNER JONESThorSport Racing
 66 Ford 196 +4 Laps 1 Lap 6
28
LANDEN LEWISRoper Racing
 04 Chevrolet 196 +4 Laps 23.181 12
29
CHRIS HACKEROn Point Motorsports
 30 Toyota 195 +5 Laps 1 Lap 9
30 United StatesSTEWART FRIESENHalmar Friesen Racing 52 Toyota 183 +17 Laps 12 Laps 5
31 United StatesHAILIE DEEGANThorSport Racing 13 Ford 140 +60 Laps 43 Laps 6
32
DEAN THOMPSONTRICON Garage
 5 Toyota 130 +70 Laps 10 Laps 5
33 United StatesSPENCER BOYDYoung's Motorsports 12 Chevrolet 128 +72 Laps 2 Laps 4
34 United StatesTYLER ANKRUMHattori Racing Enterprises 16 Toyota 127 +73 Laps 1 Lap 6
35
COLBY HOWARDCR7 Motorsports
 9 Chevrolet 79 +121 Laps 48 Laps 4
36
GREG VAN AlstYoung's Motorsports
 20 Chevrolet 14 +186 Laps 65 Laps 3
