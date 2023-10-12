Marco Andretti set to make NASCAR oval debut

Subscribe
Two-time IndyCar Series winner Marco Andretti will return to the NASCAR Truck Series for two more races before the conclusion of the 2023 season.

Jim Utter
By:
Marco Andretti, Spire Motorsports, Group1001 Chevrolet Silverado

Andretti will drive Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet in the Truck race next weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway and the Nov. 3 season finale at Phoenix.

The 36-year-old grandson of racing legend Mario Andretti made his Truck debut in July at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio. He started seventh and ended up 19th.

“I had a lot of fun driving for Spire Motorsports at Mid-Ohio,” said Andretti. “The end result wasn’t reflective of the pace we had out of the gate, but I learned a lot about how these trucks handle and what to expect. I want to expand my limited stock car experience and get some laps in on the bigger ovals.

“I’ve driven both of these race tracks in IndyCar, but with much higher g-forces and a lot more throttle. We’ll only have 20 minutes of practice and then we go right into qualifying. I’ll be thrown back into the deep end again, but that’s the best way to learn.

“If I have it my way, we’ll just be getting started.”

Outside of Trucks, Andretti has one previous NASCAR start in his career, competing in the Xfinity Series race at the Charlotte Roval in 2022. He finished 36th after being collected in a mid-race crash.

For the past three seasons, Andretti has competed in the six-race Superstar Racing Experience (SRX Series), which is run on short asphalt and dirt oval tracks during the summer. He won a race in his first season and won the series championship in 2022.

Andretti has made 251 career IndyCar starts, having earned six poles, a pair of wins and 20 podium finishes.

“Spire Motorsports is thrilled to have Marco Andretti back in our No. 7 Chevy,” said Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson. “He qualified and ran really well at Mid-Ohio and if a couple things fall our way, he has a much better finish.

“Marco has plenty of experience at both tracks in an Indy car and there’s going to be a learning curve for him in the truck, but we expect him to do well and have some fun. We all know what’s at stake when the name Andretti is above the door.”

