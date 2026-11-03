NASCAR Truck Homestead

Matt Crafton to make surprise NASCAR Truck return this weekend at Homestead

The three-time champion will be taking part in the 2026 NASCAR Truck finale

Nick DeGroot

Published: Nov 3, 2026, 5:48 PM

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Matt Crafton, ThorSport Racing

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Three-time NASCAR Truck Series champion Matt Crafton retired from competition after the 2025 season, ending his career with 592 starts and 15 race wins.

However, the 50-year-old will be back behind the wheel this weekend for the 2026 finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway, making a surprise return in the No. 66 ThorSport Racing entry.

It will be a fifth entry for ThorSport, which fields the No. 99 for Ben Rhodes, the No. 98 for Jake Garcia, the No. 88 for Ty Majeski, and the No. 13 for Cole Butcher. It's been a difficult year for the championship-winning organization, winning just one race with Garcia at Bristol. Majeski is their highest driver in the standings, sitting fourth but eliminated from title contention.

Crafton became a full-time driver in the Truck Series in 2001, and competed for the championship every year until 2025. He won the title in 2013, 2014, and 2019. However, Crafton was winless in his final few seasons.

He has three starts in the Cup Series and four in the O'Reilly Series, but the Truck Series was Crafton's home for nearly a quarter of a century.

Homestead is a place where he has won before, claiming a Truck win there in 2015.

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