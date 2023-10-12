Matt Mills secures full-time NASCAR Truck ride for 2024

Mills replaces the outgoing Carson Hocevar, who will move to the Cup Series with Spire Motorsports next year. Hocevar has won three races so far this year and remains in contention for the title.

J.F. Electric and Utilitra will support Mills' 2024 Truck Series effort.

“I’m really excited to join the Niece Motorsports team for the full Truck Series season next year,” said Mills in a release from the team. “This is a great opportunity for me to get into top-tier equipment. It felt good to get on track this year and show speed, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to continue that. I’m so thankful to everyone at J.F. Electric and Utilitra for believing in me and their continued support.”

Matt Mills, Kyle Busch Motorsports, J.F. Electric Chevrolet Silverado Photo by: Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images

Added Niece Motorsports General Manager Cody Efaw. “I think a lot of people took notice of Matt this year at Richmond and Milwaukee. He’ll be a great addition to our organization as we look to continue the success the 42 team had this season. Matt has a lot of laps under his belt in both the Truck and Xfinity Series. It’s tough to get in these trucks just a few times a year and show speed like Matt did, so I think there will be a lot of growth next season as he’s able to race week after week.”

Mills has made starts across all three national divisions of NASCAR since 2016, including 23 Truck starts. In his first race with Kyle Busch Motorsports at Richmond, he earned a career-best finish of fifth.

Mills made lone Cup appearance in 2021 at Kansas, finishing 38th. However, he has spent most of his time in the Xfinity Series, starting 123 races and finishing as high as tenth at Daytona in 2019.