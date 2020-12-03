Top events
Previous
NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Moffitt adds fulltime Truck ride to 2021 NASCAR plans

shares
comments
Moffitt adds fulltime Truck ride to 2021 NASCAR plans
By:

Brett Moffitt lost one fulltime NASCAR ride after the 2020 season but now has two for 2021.

Moffitt, who previously announced he would compete fulltime in the Xfinity Series next season with Our Motorsports, will also drive fulltime in the Truck Series for Niece Motorsports in 2021, the team confirmed Wednesday evening.

Moffitt, 28, will compete in Niece’s No. 45 Chevrolet and will start the 2021 season racing for points in the Truck series.

“I am so thankful to Al Niece, Cody Efaw and everyone at Niece Motorsports for this opportunity,” said Moffitt. “To be able to compete full time in both the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the Xfinity Series is a challenge I look forward to.

“Chris Our, Our Motorsports and Chevrolet were a big part of helping this all come together, so a big thank you to them as well.”

Moffitt, the 2018 Truck champion, has 12 wins, three poles and 39 top-five finishes in 82 career series starts. He advanced to the title race this past season and finished third in the series championship.

“Brett is a proven winner,” said Niece Motorsports general manager Cody Efaw. “We are thrilled to have him join Niece Motorsports. The experience he will bring to our team is invaluable.

“We are working hard this offseason – our goal in 2021 is to run up front and contend for wins. Brett, Carson (Hocevar) and Ryan (Truex) are great talents and we look forward to giving them competitive equipment.”

Said Niece Motorsports owner Al Niece: “Brett is a tremendous talent and will be a huge asset to our team. We know that our drivers have the talent it takes to contend for wins in the Truck Series and l know our crew is working as hard as possible this offseason to build them equipment capable of doing so.”

NASCAR recently announced the 2021 Truck schedule, with includes the addition of several new races, including a dirt race at Knoxville Raceway in Moffitt’s home state of Iowa.

Ryan Truex to compete for 2021 Truck title with Niece Motosports

Previous article

Ryan Truex to compete for 2021 Truck title with Niece Motosports


About this article

Series NASCAR , NASCAR Truck
Drivers Brett Moffitt
Teams Niece Motorsports
Author Jim Utter

