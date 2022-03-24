NASCAR crew chief indefinitely suspended after re-arrest

Troconis, the crew chief on Young’s Motorsports’ No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado, was originally arrested on Jan. 5 and charged with felony second degree assault charges following a confrontation with NASCAR spotter Clayton Hughes. The incident took place at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Oct. 2 of last year.

The charge was dropped by a prosecutor in February and Troconis’ suspension was then lifted.

However, the charge was reinstated this month and Troconis, whose legal name is Carlos Eduardo Trocon Ortiz, aged 42, was arrested by the Talladega (Ala.) County Sheriff’s department. The arrest took place on March 18.

According to court records, a $7500 secured bond was set for Troconis.

Troconis has been a crew chief at the national level of the sport since 2012, serving atop the pit box in 20 Xfinity Series races and 144 Truck Series races. He has won twice, both with Ben Rhodes, while working with ThorSport in 2017 and 2018.

He's been paired with several drivers throughout the years including notable Cup names such as race winners Christopher Bell and Bubba Wallace, as well as former NXS champion Daniel Suarez.

This year, he's worked with both Kaz Grala and Jesse Little in the No. 02 truck.

The news of Troconis' suspension comes as NASCAR levied massive penalties against Brad Keselowski and RFK Racing for illegal modifications.

Read Also: NASCAR issues severe penalties against Keselowski and RFK Racing