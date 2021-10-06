NASCAR crew chief suspended following incident at Talladega

Troconis was suspended under NASCAR’s policy that includes “Member-to-Member confrontation(s) with physical violence and other violent manifestations such as significant threat(s) and/or abuse and/or endangerment.”

Troconis, 42, has served this season as crew chief for driver Kris Wright of Young’s Motorsports in the Truck Series and as crew chief for part of the year for driver Josh Williams in the Xfinity Series.

Multiple sources have told Motorsport.com that Troconis was involved in a physical altercation with a member of another team this past Saturday night at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, which is what led to his suspension.

Young’s Motorsports declined comment on Troconis’ suspension.

Troconis has been a crew chief for 142 races over nine seasons in the Truck Series with two wins – in 2017 and 2018 with driver Ben Rhodes. He has also served as a crew chief in the Xfinity Series in a total of 20 races with five different drivers.