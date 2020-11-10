Top events
NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

NASCAR driver Josh Reaume suspended for anti-Semitic post

NASCAR driver Josh Reaume suspended for anti-Semitic post
By:

NASCAR driver Josh Reaume was indefinitely suspended Tuesday and will likely have to attend sensitivity training before reinstatement.

Reaume, 30, a part-time driver in the Xfinity and Truck series this season, was suspended for a recent anti-Semitic post on one of his social media channels.

Reaume, a native of Redlands, Calif., most recently competed in last Friday’s Truck series season finale at Phoenix Raceway, starting 31st and finishing 33rd. He made a pair of starts in Xfinity and 12 in Trucks this season.

In his NASCAR national series career, he has one top-10 finish in 87 combined starts. He finished sixth in the 2019 Trucks season opener at Daytona.

Sheldon Creed wins Truck finale and title in wild OT finish

Sheldon Creed wins Truck finale and title in wild OT finish
About this article

Series NASCAR XFINITY , NASCAR Truck
Drivers Josh Reaume
Author Jim Utter

