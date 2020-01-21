NASCAR expands Truck playoff field to ten drivers

The knockout-style format was first introduced to the Truck Series in 2016. With the addition of two more drivers to the playoffs, this is how NASCAR will shape the rounds:

Round of 10: Gateway, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park and Bristol Motor Speedway

Round of 8: Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, Martinsville Speedway

Championship 4: Phoenix Raceway

“Expanding the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series playoff field to 10 is a win-win for drivers, teams and, most importantly, the passionate fans who support our Gander Trucks," said Truck Series Managing Director Brad Moran. "This will only increase the competitive intensity this series offers, as more drivers and teams vie for one of the most coveted championships in all of racing.”

Matt Crafton won the 2019 title with zero wins, defeating Ross Chastain, Brett Moffitt and Stewart Friesen for the crown.

ThorSport's Ben Rhodes and Kyle Busch Motorsports’ Harrison Burton were the first two drivers out at the end of 2019's regular season and would have made the playoff cut under the new rules.