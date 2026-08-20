NASCAR is heading back to Canada with first Truck CTMP race in seven years

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is returning to Canadian Tire Motorsports Park (CTMP) in 2027, with plans to race there on Sunday, September 5.

The third level of NASCAR hasn't raced at CTMP since 2019, abandoning the race date when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. In fact, none of the three national divisions have raced in Canada in at least seven years or more. The only real presence there was the NASCAR Canada Series, 1 4-race schedule that races exclusively in Canada.

The Truck Series raced at CTMP every year between 2013 and 2019, and the track was the site of some of the most spectacular finishes in Truck Series history.

In 2013, Chase Elliott earned his first win at any of the three national levels of NASCAR, spinning Ty Dillon in the final corner. The following year, Ryan Blaney beat German Quiroga in a 0.049s photo finish.

In 2016, John Hunter Nemechek and Cole Custer clashed in the final corner, with Nemechek pushed Custer off-track. In fact, both trucks went off into the dirt with Nemechek grinding Custer along the wall as he won the race by just 0.034. And then the two drivers brawled at the start/finish line.

The list goes on, and CTMP was often one of the most highly-anticipated races on the schedule.