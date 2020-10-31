NASCAR Truck Series Championship 4 grid set

The defending champion, Matt Crafton has been eliminated from the 2020 playoffs.

Austin Hill, Ben Rhodes and Tyler Ankrum were also knocked out of the championship fight at the Virginia short track.

Here's a look at the four title contenders"

Driver Team Manufacturer 2020 wins Best Points Result Sheldon Creed Chevrolet GMS Racing 4 10th (2019) Brett Moffitt Chevrolet GMS Racing 1 1st (2018) Grant Enfinger Ford ThorSport Racing 4 5th (2018) Zane Smith Chevrolet GMS Racing 2 --

