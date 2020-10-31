NASCAR Truck Series Championship 4 grid set
shares
comments
The eight-driver playoff field was cut in half Friday night at Martinsville Speedway with four drivers remaining to fight for the 2020 NASCAR Truck Series championship next weekend.
The defending champion, Matt Crafton has been eliminated from the 2020 playoffs.
Austin Hill, Ben Rhodes and Tyler Ankrum were also knocked out of the championship fight at the Virginia short track.
Here's a look at the four title contenders"
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|2020 wins
|Best Points Result
|Sheldon Creed
|Chevrolet
|GMS Racing
|4
|10th (2019)
|Brett Moffitt
|Chevrolet
|GMS Racing
|1
|1st (2018)
|Grant Enfinger
|Ford
|ThorSport Racing
|4
|5th (2018)
|Zane Smith
|Chevrolet
|GMS Racing
|2
|--
Related video
Previous article
Where the NASCAR playoffs stand heading to Martinsville
Next article
Enfinger wins wild Martinsville Truck race to earn title shot
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|NASCAR Truck
|Event
|Martinsville
|Author
|Nick DeGroot
Trending Today
Latest news
NASCAR Truck Series Championship 4 grid set
shares
comments
Trending
Load audio player