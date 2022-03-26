Tickets Subscribe
Previous / NASCAR crew chief indefinitely suspended after re-arrest Next / Zane Smith uses four-wide move to claim COTA Truck win
NASCAR Truck / Austin Results

NASCAR Truck COTA results: Zane Smith wins

Zane Smith jumps from fourth to first in the final couple laps to win the NASCAR Truck Series race at Circuit of the Americas.

When Kyle Busch, Stewart Friesen and Alex Bowman collided, it was Zane Smith in prime position to benefit. He slipped past the chaos to take the lead and run away with the race win.

Smith now has five CWTS victories with two during the 2022 season. Busch, who led a race-high 31 laps, finished third.

There were eight cautions and the race ended in double overtime.


Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 38 Zane Smith Ford 46 2:25'00.637     11
2 4 United States John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 46 2:25'04.166 3.529 3.529 1
3 51 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 46 2:25'05.339 4.702 1.173 31
4 99 United States Ben Rhodes Toyota 46 2:25'05.822 5.185 0.483  
5 18 Chandler Smith Toyota 46 2:25'06.799 6.162 0.977 1
6 98 United States Christian Eckes Toyota 46 2:25'08.563 7.926 1.764  
7 16 United States Tyler Ankrum Toyota 46 2:25'10.867 10.230 2.304  
8 42 Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 46 2:25'11.778 11.141 0.911  
9 52 United States Stewart Friesen Toyota 46 2:25'12.536 11.899 0.758  
10 23 United States Grant Enfinger Chevrolet 46 2:25'12.788 12.151 0.252  
11 45 Alan Lawless Chevrolet 46 2:25'13.454 12.817 0.666  
12 19 United States Derek Kraus Chevrolet 46 2:25'13.919 13.282 0.465  
13 88 United States Matt Crafton Toyota 46 2:25'14.009 13.372 0.090  
14 02 United States Kaz Grala Chevrolet 46 2:25'14.349 13.712 0.340  
15 44 United States Kris Wright Chevrolet 46 2:25'15.206 14.569 0.857  
16 61 United States Chase Purdy Toyota 46 2:25'15.684 15.047 0.478  
17 15 United States Tanner Gray Ford 46 2:25'15.892 15.255 0.208  
18 30 Tate Fogleman Toyota 46 2:25'17.208 16.571 1.316  
19 75 United States Parker Kligerman Chevrolet 46 2:25'19.603 18.966 2.395 1
20 43 Brad Perez Chevrolet 46 2:25'22.992 22.355 3.389  
21 33 United States Will Rodgers Toyota 46 2:25'24.181 23.544 1.189  
22 56 United States Timmy Hill Toyota 46 2:25'28.072 27.435 3.891  
23 12 United States Spencer Boyd Chevrolet 46 2:25'29.367 28.730 1.295  
24 91 Colby Howard Chevrolet 46 2:25'30.314 29.677 0.947  
25 7 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 46 2:25'31.887 31.250 1.573 1
26 17 Taylor Gray Ford 46 2:26'21.789 1'21.152 49.902  
27 22 United States Austin Wayne Self Chevrolet 45 2:23'40.733 1 Lap 1 Lap  
28 37 Logan Bearden Chevrolet 42 2:17'40.241 4 Laps 3 Laps  
29 40 Dean Thompson Chevrolet 40 2:25'24.445 6 Laps 2 Laps  
30 66 United States Ty Majeski Toyota 39 2:25'42.757 7 Laps 1 Lap  
31 25 United States Matt DiBenedetto Chevrolet 32 1:40'28.779 14 Laps 7 Laps  
32 24 Jack Wood Chevrolet 31 1:38'59.116 15 Laps 1 Lap  
33 46 Matt Jaskol Toyota 30 2:01'07.267 16 Laps 1 Lap  
34 1 United States Hailie Deegan Ford 29 1:28'53.088 17 Laps 1 Lap  
35 9 Blaine Perkins Chevrolet 3 7'17.605 43 Laps 26 Laps  
36 20 United States Sheldon Creed Chevrolet 1 2'26.370 45 Laps 2 Laps  
