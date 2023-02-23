NASCAR Truck Series driver/owner Cory Roper suspended

NASCAR on Wednesday announced the 45-year-old native of Vernon, Texas, had been suspended following a violation of Sections 4.1 & 10.1.A of the NASCAR rulebook, in particular its Substance Abuse Policy.

As is typical, NASCAR did not divulge the substance which resulted in the violation.

Roper did not compete in the 2023 series opener at Daytona International Speedway last weekend but his Roper Racing team did enter the No. 04 Ford with driver Kaden Honeycutt.

Honeycutt, however, failed to make the field. Honeycutt was scheduled to enter the next five Truck races with the team.

Roper has made 43 career starts in Trucks, with his most recent race being the 2021 season finale at Phoenix Raceway. That is also the most recent race in which Roper Racing had fielded an entry.

Roper can be reinstated if he completes NASCAR’s Road to Recovery program.