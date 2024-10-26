All Series

Race report
NASCAR Truck Homestead

Enfinger schools the Truck field with fuel-save win at Homestead

Enfinger showed off his abilities as a NASCAR Truck Series veteran, saving enough fuel to win by a half lap margin.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Upd:

Grant Enfinger had already locked himself into the Championship 4 via a win in the Round of 8, but he decided to go out and do it again for good measure. Two weeks after his Talladega win, he captured the checkered flag at Homestead as well after a masterful fuel-save.

"I felt I saved at least 20% more than I did in the first run, but Jeff (Stankiewicz, crew chief) was on me pretty hard obviously ... Hard to beat these two weeks," said Enfinger, who drives the No. 9 CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet. 

It's Enfinger's second consecutive win in this round alone (and his total for the season), heading to Phoenix in two weeks with all of the momentum. He's getting hot at the right time as he tries to rectify last year's tough championship loss.

"It's definitely good (to be me right now)," smiled Enfinger. "We've had potential all year and there's been some times I didn't execute and there's been some times we just had bad luck. But maybe this is the time we got our momentum."

Fuel-save mastery and misery

This is Enfinger's 12th career NASCAR Truck Series win. His status as a veteran driver was on full display as he maintained his advantage while taking every opportunity he could lift out of the throttle and draft with other trucks, saving fuel.

While several trucks ran out in the final moments of the race, the veteran Enfinger was not among them. Running second with two laps to go, Layne Riggs dropped to the apron as he was out of fuel. Playoff driver Nick Sanchez then moved into second, only to run out as well on the final lap. Riggs finished 22nd and Sanchez 13th.

Enfinger actually crossed the line over 17 seconds clear of the closest competition and still had enough fuel to do burnouts! It was a statement victory that ended with Ty Majeski a distant second, Connor Mosack third, Corey Heim fourth, and Tyler Ankrum fifth. Stewart Friesen, Daniel Dye, Rajah Caruth, Christian Eckes, and Taylor Gray rounded out the top-ten.

Enfinger's comeback and the final run to the finish

It was not all smooth sailing for Enfinger, though. Contact on a mid-race restart with Christian Eckes forced him to make an unscheduled pit stop and put him behind for a bit. When the final restart occurred with 83 laps to go, he was back in 20th but was also one of a handful of drivers who had taken their final set of tires.

They all sliced through the field and luckily for them, the caution flag never flew again. With about 35 laps to go, most of the leaders not on Enfinger's strategy came in under green for their final set of tires.

With 25 laps to go, a charging Enfinger moved into the second position. At that point, Heim was around 30 seconds back. It didn't take Enfinger long to run down Riggs, passing him for the lead with an outside with 22 laps remaining.

Dawson Sutton and Tanner Gray ran long, saving their final set of tires while hoping for a lucky caution. It never cam and both had to pit under green. With ten laps left, Heim had stalled out and was no longer gaining large chunks of time on the race leaders.

It was game over as Enfinger managed to save enough fuel while his closest rivals fell to the wayside.

Update on playoff standings and Mills' condition

Looking at the points standings ahead of the elimination race at Martinsville, Heim is looking very secure at +49 points above the cut-line. Christian Eckes sits at +38 and Ty Majeski is at +22. Sitting within the elimination zone are Rajah Caruth (-22 points), Taylor Gray (-24 points), Tyler Ankrum (-41 points), and Sanchez (-43 points).

During the middle of the race, there was a scary incident where Connor Jones lost his cool and punted Matt Mills into the outside wall. He quickly climbed from the truck as fire erupted while NASCAR penalized Jones two laps for reckless driving. Mills has since been transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

 
Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points
1 G. EnfingerCR7 Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 134

1:41'13.037

   6  
2 T. MajeskiThorSport Racing 98 Ford 134

+17.516

1:41'30.553

 17.516 6  
3
C. MosackSpire Motorsports
 7 Chevrolet 134

+17.715

1:41'30.752

 0.199 6  
4
C. HeimTRICON Garage
 11 Toyota 134

+18.664

1:41'31.701

 0.949 6  
5 T. AnkrumMcAnally Hilgemann Racing 18 Chevrolet 134

+20.810

1:41'33.847

 2.146 6  
6 S. FriesenHalmar Friesen Racing 52 Toyota 134

+21.213

1:41'34.250

 0.403 7  
7
D. DyeMcAnally Hilgemann Racing
 43 Chevrolet 134

+30.263

1:41'43.300

 9.050 6  
8
R. CaruthSpire Motorsports
 71 Chevrolet 134

+31.752

1:41'44.789

 1.489 6  
9 C. EckesMcAnally Hilgemann Racing 19 Chevrolet 134

+32.191

1:41'45.228

 0.439 6  
10
T. GrayTRICON Garage
 17 Toyota 134

+33.784

1:41'46.821

 1.593 6  
11 M. CraftonThorSport Racing 88 Ford 134

+34.608

1:41'47.645

 0.824 6  
12 B. RhodesThorSport Racing 99 Ford 134

+41.617

1:41'54.654

 7.009 7  
13
N. SanchezRev Racing
 2 Chevrolet 134

+59.383

1:42'12.420

 17.766 8  
14
K. HoneycuttNiece Motorsports
 45 Chevrolet 133

+1 Lap

1:41'14.173

 1 Lap 6  
15
D. ThompsonTRICON Garage
 5 Toyota 133

+1 Lap

1:41'14.672

 0.499 6  
16
C. DayMcAnally Hilgemann Racing
 91 Chevrolet 133

+1 Lap

1:41'17.877

 3.205 8  
17
W. SawalichTRICON Garage
 1 Toyota 133

+1 Lap

1:41'18.975

 1.098 6  
18
C. ZilischHenderson Motorsports
 75 Chevrolet 133

+1 Lap

1:41'21.516

 2.541 7  
19
D. SuttonRackley W.A.R.
 25 Chevrolet 133

+1 Lap

1:41'31.985

 10.469 6  
20 T. GrayTRICON Garage 15 Toyota 133

+1 Lap

1:41'32.517

 0.532 6  
21
A. LawlessReaume Brothers Racing
 33 Ford 133

+1 Lap

1:41'36.093

 3.576 6  
22
L. RiggsFront Row Motorsports
 38 Ford 133

+1 Lap

1:41'43.931

 7.838 6  
23 T. HillHill Motorsports 56 Toyota 132

+2 Laps

1:41'13.685

 1 Lap 6  
24
J. GarciaThorSport Racing
 13 Ford 132

+2 Laps

1:41'15.753

 2.068 6  
25
C. JonesThorSport Racing
 66 Ford 132

+2 Laps

1:41'43.480

 27.727 7  
26 C. PurdySpire Motorsports 77 Chevrolet 131

+3 Laps

1:39'55.642

 1 Lap 6  
27 S. BoydFreedom Racing Enterprises 76 Chevrolet 131

+3 Laps

1:41'17.994

 1'22.352 7  
28 C. DalyNiece Motorsports 44 Chevrolet 131

+3 Laps

1:41'29.623

 11.629 7  
29
N. ByrdYoung's Motorsports
 02 Chevrolet 130

+4 Laps

1:41'36.570

 1 Lap 7  
30 M. AndrettiRoper Racing 04 Chevrolet 127

+7 Laps

1:39'16.863

 3 Laps 7  
31 B. CurreyNiece Motorsports 41 Chevrolet 125

+9 Laps

1:41'21.935

 2 Laps 11  
32
J. MondeikYoung's Motorsports
 46 Chevrolet 114

+20 Laps

1:31'47.462

 11 Laps 6  
33
F. MunizReaume Brothers Racing
 22 Ford 105

+29 Laps

1:41'34.447

 9 Laps 11  
34 M. MillsNiece Motorsports 42 Chevrolet 74

+60 Laps

57'16.779

 31 Laps 7

Previous article Frankie Muniz gets closer to NASCAR dream with full-time ride
Next article Conner Jones apologizes for intentional wreck that left rival hospitalized

Nick DeGroot
