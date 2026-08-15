NASCAR Truck race at Richmond postponed to Saturday
Inclement weather prevented NASCAR from running the Richmond Truck race as scheduled on Friday night
Rain delay
Photo by: Jonathan Bachman - Getty Images
Lightning and persistent storms impacted Richmond Raceway on Friday night, and after nearly two hours of waiting, NASCAR made the call to postpone the Craftsman Truck Series race.
The race, called the Black’s Tire 250 presented by BTS Rewards, has been rescheduled for 12pm EST on Saturday. The broadcast is moving its live coverage to FOX Sports 2. Originally, it was set to air on FOX Sports 1, but that is no longer the case.
NASCAR does have wet-weather tires, but the persistent lightning and heavy rain made any attempt at a wet-weather start impossible.
When it does go green, Shane van Gisbergen will lead the field to the green flag after earning his first-ever oval pole in any division of NASCAR. Kaden Honeycutt joins him on the front row. Chandler Smith will start third, Grant Enfinger fourth, and Nick Leitz fifth.
Along with Van Gisbergen, Christopher Bell was the only other driver pulling double duty this weekend, but Bell has since pulled out of the race.He will be replaced by Leland Honeyman, leaving SVG as the only driver attempting to complete 650 laps of racing at Richmond in a single day.
According to the track, parking lots open at 10am EST for fans with Truck Series tickets, while the gates will open for Cup Series ticket holders will open at 2pm EST.
The Cup race is scheduled to go green just after 7pm EST. on Saturday. Ryan Blaney earned pole position for that race, with Chase Briscoe joining him on the front row.
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