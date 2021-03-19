NASCAR Truck racer tests positive for COVID, will miss Atlanta

Wright, who drives the No. 02 Chevrolet for Young’s Motorsports, is the first driver to miss a race this season due to the novel coronavirus.

In order to return to competition Wright, 26, will need to receive two negative test results at least 24 hours apart and medical clearance from his doctor.

Wright has made two starts this season with Young’s Motorsports, with a best finish of 12th in the season-opener at Daytona International Speedway. His background primarily revolves around road racing, carrying an IMSA Prototype Challenge LMP3 title from 2018 under his belt.

The team has tapped part-time Xfinity Series driver Josh Berry to drive its No. 02 truck in Saturday’s race. Berry, 30, is driving a partial Xfinity schedule for JR Motorsports this season and has made one previous start in the Truck Series in 2016, when he finished 13th at Chicagoland Speedway.

“I hate the circumstances for Kris, but thankful that Young’s Motorsports thought about me for this opportunity. Should be a lot of fun,” Berry said.

“Thank you to Kris and the Young’s Motorsports family for the opportunity and I’m hoping for a great race.”

