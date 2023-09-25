Subscribe
Previous / Rackley W.A.R. team to replace DiBenedetto for final three races
NASCAR Truck / Talladega News

Pair of NASCAR Xfinity regulars to run Talladega Truck race

Two fulltime NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers have entered this weekend’s Truck race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Jim Utter
By:
Chandler Smith, Kaulig Racing, Quick Tie Products, Inc. Chevrolet Camaro

With the Xfinity Series having its final off-weekend of the season, two of the series’ fulltime drivers – Chandler Smith and Brett Moffitt – will compete in Saturday’s Truck race at Talladega for different teams.

Rackley W.A.R., which recently parted ways with its regular driver Matt DiBenedetto, announced it would have Smith drive its No. 25 Chevrolet in Saturday’s race.

Currently racing for the Xfinity championship and rookie of the year honors, this will be Smith’s first Truck start of the year.

“I’m super-grateful for Rackley W.A.R. giving me the opportunity to run their truck this weekend at Talladega,” Smith said. “Being able to represent Rackley Roofing, W.A.R. Shocks, and this entire organization, is extremely cool. I’m definitely proud of and looking forward to the opportunity.”

Smith has two years of full-time competition in the Truck Series. He made his series debut in 2019 at the age of 16. In 61 career starts, the 20-year-old has five wins, 23 top-five and 34 top-10 finishes.

Front Row Motorsports has decided to enter a second truck in Saturday’s race and will have former series champion Brett Moffitt drive its No. 34 in Saturday’s race. Seth Barbour will be the crew chief for the team.

Brett Moffitt, AM Racing, AM Technical Solutions Ford Mustang

Brett Moffitt, AM Racing, AM Technical Solutions Ford Mustang

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

It is a reunion of sorts for Moffitt and FRM. Moffitt has competed in the Cup Series for FRM in the past.

“It’s really cool to have this opportunity in the truck series again, especially with a championship team,” said Moffitt, who owns 12 Truck wins and won the 2018 championship.

“I always loved my time at FRM and now we’re back together again with the same scheme that we all raced together – all the credit goes to the people at Fr8 for making that idea come together.

“I can’t wait to go race for a win and help Zane (Smith) in his title defense.”

Moffitt has three previous series starts at Talladega, including one top-five and two top-10 finishes.

 

shares
comments

Rackley W.A.R. team to replace DiBenedetto for final three races
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Sammy Smith to join JR Motorsports Xfinity program in 2024

Sammy Smith to join JR Motorsports Xfinity program in 2024

NASCAR XFINITY

Sammy Smith to join JR Motorsports Xfinity program in 2024 Sammy Smith to join JR Motorsports Xfinity program in 2024

Larson: "I just lost it and crashed" while battling Wallace for win

Larson: "I just lost it and crashed" while battling Wallace for win

NASCAR Cup
Texas

Larson: "I just lost it and crashed" while battling Wallace for win Larson: "I just lost it and crashed" while battling Wallace for win

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Brett Moffitt More from
Brett Moffitt
Moffitt adds fulltime Truck ride to 2021 NASCAR plans

Moffitt adds fulltime Truck ride to 2021 NASCAR plans

NASCAR Truck

Moffitt adds fulltime Truck ride to 2021 NASCAR plans Moffitt adds fulltime Truck ride to 2021 NASCAR plans

Brett Moffitt leaves GMS, will move up to the Xfinity Series

Brett Moffitt leaves GMS, will move up to the Xfinity Series

NASCAR XFINITY

Brett Moffitt leaves GMS, will move up to the Xfinity Series Brett Moffitt leaves GMS, will move up to the Xfinity Series

Brett Moffitt dominates at CTMP, beating Tagliani

Brett Moffitt dominates at CTMP, beating Tagliani

NASCAR Truck
Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

Brett Moffitt dominates at CTMP, beating Tagliani Brett Moffitt dominates at CTMP, beating Tagliani

Latest news

Discover how LEGO® Technic™ can reveal the secrets behind F1 engineering

Discover how LEGO® Technic™ can reveal the secrets behind F1 engineering

F1 Formula 1

Discover how LEGO® Technic™ can reveal the secrets behind F1 engineering Discover how LEGO® Technic™ can reveal the secrets behind F1 engineering

IndyCar race winner Kirkwood signs extension with Andretti Global

IndyCar race winner Kirkwood signs extension with Andretti Global

Indy IndyCar
Laguna Seca

IndyCar race winner Kirkwood signs extension with Andretti Global IndyCar race winner Kirkwood signs extension with Andretti Global

Stewart-Haas Racing to run Talladega Nights tribute schemes

Stewart-Haas Racing to run Talladega Nights tribute schemes

NAS NASCAR Cup
Talladega II

Stewart-Haas Racing to run Talladega Nights tribute schemes Stewart-Haas Racing to run Talladega Nights tribute schemes

Why Ferrari doesn’t agree with McLaren F1 fairytale revival

Why Ferrari doesn’t agree with McLaren F1 fairytale revival

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP

Why Ferrari doesn’t agree with McLaren F1 fairytale revival Why Ferrari doesn’t agree with McLaren F1 fairytale revival

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe