Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Ryan Preece wins Truck race in NASCAR's return to Nashville
NASCAR Truck / Pocono News

John Hunter Nemechek tops Busch for Pocono Truck win

By:

In the battle with his boss, Kyle Busch, this season, John Hunter Nemechek came out on top

Nemechek passed Busch with five of 60 laps remaining and held on to win Saturday’s NASCAR Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway.

The win is Nemechek’s fifth in the 2021 season driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports and in the five races in which Busch has competed, Nemechek has finished better than Busch in three of them.

 

“How about that, baby? 3-2 we beat Kyle,” Nemechek said over his team radio as he claimed the 11th victory of his Truck career.

As a fulltime competitor in the Cup Series, Busch is only allowed to make a maximum of five starts each season.

“It just means a lot. This whole group just works so hard. These guys never gave up,” Nemechek said. “We weren’t very good the first stage. We were off. We were only planning to do one (pit) stop but we ended up with way more.

“I’m just super-pumped. Five wins this year and beat Kyle. Three for five against Kyle is pretty good odds.”

On Nemechek’s pass for the lead, Busch said, “We were all even going into (Turn) 1 and John Hunter just slid me and got into the lead. I was trying to figure out what I could do to get the lead back and them I got drilled in the left-rear. We were just fighting for second from there on out.”

Sheldon Creed finished third, Tyler Ankrum was fourth and Austin Hill rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 were Matt Crafton, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith, Ryan Preece and Derek Kraus.

Read Also:

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, several lead-lap trucks pit but Busch stayed out and inherited the lead.

Ben Rhodes was penalized for speeding on pit road and had to restart from the rear of the field. The race returned to green on Lap 36.

With 20 laps remaining in the race, Busch had not been able to shake Creed, who remained glued to his rear bumper while Carson Hocevar ran third.

On Lap 48, Chandler Smith was forced to pit under green for a flat right-front tire.

On Lap 51, Stewart Friesen wrecked and in Turn 1 and did significant damage to his No. 52 truck, which brought out a caution.

 

Several lead-lap trucks pit but Busch remained on the track and in the lead. The race returned to green on Lap 55 with Busch out front followed by Creed and Nemechek.

Nemechek cleared Busch in Turn 1 on the restart to take the lead.

Stage 2

Nemechek held off Rhodes to claim the Stage 2 win, his ninth stage victory of the year.

Friesen was third, Austin Hill fourth and Crafton rounded out the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, several lead-lap trucks elected to pit with Nemechek the first off pit road.

Zane Smith stayed out and remained in the lead when the race returned to green on Lap 20. Busch and Creed were second and third, respectively.

On Lap 22, Busch tagged the wall off Turn 1 but didn’t appear to suffer any serious damage.

On Lap 25, Creed got around Zane Smith to take the lead for the first time in the race.

With five laps remaining in the stage, Creed held a less than a second lead over Nemechek with Zane Smith in third.

Several drivers elected to pit before the stage break but Zane Smith entered pit road after it was closed and was penalized.

Nemechek inherited the lead during the pit stops.

Stage 1

Zane Smith held off a fast-approaching Busch to claim the Stage 1 win, his third of the 2021 season.

Creed was third, Gilliland fourth and Chandler Smith rounded out the top-five.

Gilliland started on the pole but the race was immediately placed under caution when Chandler Smith got into the back of Jack Wood and turned him into the frontstretch wall. Johnny Sauter was also caught up in the incident.

 

On the restart on Lap 5, Gilliland remained the leader followed by Zane Smith and Austin Hill.

Zane Smith quickly powered to the lead on the restart. One lap later, Rhodes got around Smith to grab the lead for the first time. Smith returned the favor and reclaimed the lead on Lap 8.

With five laps remaining in the stage, Zane Smith held a small lead over Creed with Gilliland in third.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 4 United States John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 60 1:13'34.139     12
2 51 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 60 1:13'35.476 1.337 1.337 20
3 2 United States Sheldon Creed Chevrolet 60 1:13'36.380 2.241 0.904 3
4 26 United States Tyler Ankrum Chevrolet 60 1:13'38.577 4.438 2.197  
5 16 United States Austin Hill Toyota 60 1:13'38.790 4.651 0.213  
6 88 United States Matt Crafton Ford 60 1:13'39.677 5.538 0.887  
7 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 60 1:13'39.796 5.657 0.119 4
8 21 Zane Smith Chevrolet 60 1:13'40.248 6.109 0.452 18
9 17 United States Ryan Preece Ford 60 1:13'40.908 6.769 0.660  
10 19 United States Derek Kraus Toyota 60 1:13'44.355 10.216 3.447  
11 25 Josh Berry Chevrolet 60 1:13'44.855 10.716 0.500  
12 98 United States Christian Eckes Ford 60 1:13'45.914 11.775 1.059  
13 42 Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 60 1:13'47.254 13.115 1.340  
14 66 United States Ty Majeski Toyota 60 1:13'47.829 13.690 0.575  
15 23 United States Chase Purdy Chevrolet 60 1:13'48.235 14.096 0.406  
16 15 United States Tanner Gray Ford 60 1:13'48.926 14.787 0.691  
17 99 United States Ben Rhodes Ford 60 1:13'49.480 15.341 0.554 2
18 40 United States Ryan Truex Chevrolet 60 1:13'50.189 16.050 0.709  
19 22 United States Austin Wayne Self Chevrolet 60 1:13'50.224 16.085 0.035  
20 34 Alan Lawless Toyota 60 1:13'52.216 18.077 1.992  
21 12 Tate Fogleman Chevrolet 60 1:13'53.009 18.870 0.793  
22 3 Howie Disavino Chevrolet 60 1:13'53.424 19.285 0.415  
23 49 United States Ray Ciccarelli Toyota 60 1:13'58.544 24.405 5.120  
24 56 Tyler Hill Chevrolet 60 1:14'08.678 34.539 10.134  
25 18 Chandler Smith Toyota 59 1:13'48.303 1 Lap 1 Lap  
26 1 United States Hailie Deegan Ford 59 1:13'50.451 1 Lap 2.148  
27 20 United States Spencer Boyd Chevrolet 59 1:13'59.109 1 Lap 8.658  
28 33 United States Josh Reaume Toyota 59 1:13'59.265 1 Lap 0.156  
29 41 Todd Peck Chevrolet 59 1:13'59.765 1 Lap 0.500 1
30 02 United States Kris Wright Chevrolet 59 1:14'12.348 1 Lap 12.583  
31 10 United States Jennifer Jo Cobb Chevrolet 58 1:14'10.682 2 Laps 1 Lap  
32 6 United States Norm Benning Chevrolet 58 1:14'12.261 2 Laps 1.579  
33 52 United States Stewart Friesen Toyota 58 1:14'33.889 2 Laps 21.628  
34 28 United States Bryan Dauzat Chevrolet 57 1:14'12.691 3 Laps 1 Lap  
35 13 United States Johnny Sauter Ford 55 1:13'59.519 5 Laps 2 Laps  
36 9 United States Grant Enfinger Chevrolet 52 1:03'43.188 8 Laps 3 Laps  
37 45 United States Bayley Currey Chevrolet 38 50'11.926 22 Laps 14 Laps  
38 30 Danny Bohn Toyota 17 21'44.119 43 Laps 21 Laps  
39 24 Jack Wood Chevrolet 0 0.856 60 Laps 17 Laps  

shares
comments

Related video

Ryan Preece wins Truck race in NASCAR's return to Nashville

Previous article

Ryan Preece wins Truck race in NASCAR's return to Nashville
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian GP

3 h
2
Formula 1

Verstappen: Engineer "fired me up" for Styrian F1 pole lap

40 min
3
Formula 1

Wolff ‘surprised’ by Red Bull protest over F1 engine questions

1 h
4
Formula 1

Ricciardo says Verstappen qualifying tactics not "fair"

Latest news
John Hunter Nemechek tops Busch for Pocono Truck win
Video Inside
NSTR

John Hunter Nemechek tops Busch for Pocono Truck win

1 h
Ryan Preece wins Truck race in NASCAR's return to Nashville
Video Inside
NSTR

Ryan Preece wins Truck race in NASCAR's return to Nashville

Jun 19, 2021
Ross Chastain disqualified from Texas NASCAR Truck race
NSTR

Ross Chastain disqualified from Texas NASCAR Truck race

Jun 12, 2021
John Hunter Nemechek tops Chase Elliott to win Texas Truck race
Video Inside
NSTR

John Hunter Nemechek tops Chase Elliott to win Texas Truck race

Jun 12, 2021
William Byron to return to NASCAR Truck Series at Nashville
NSTR

William Byron to return to NASCAR Truck Series at Nashville

Jun 4, 2021
Latest videos
John Hunter Nemechek battles Kyle Busch in closing laps to get Pocono win 01:26
NASCAR Truck
1 h

John Hunter Nemechek battles Kyle Busch in closing laps to get Pocono win

Todd Gilliland disappointed after second-place finish at Nashville 01:32
NASCAR Truck
Jun 19, 2021

Todd Gilliland disappointed after second-place finish at Nashville

Guitar hero: Ryan Preece hoists hardware in series return to Nashville 01:19
NASCAR Truck
Jun 19, 2021

Guitar hero: Ryan Preece hoists hardware in series return to Nashville

Hard hit for Derek Kraus at Nashville Superspeedway 00:26
NASCAR Truck
Jun 19, 2021

Hard hit for Derek Kraus at Nashville Superspeedway

Chase Elliott’s truck race a learning experience for NASCAR’s All-Star Race 00:52
NASCAR Truck
Jun 12, 2021

Chase Elliott’s truck race a learning experience for NASCAR’s All-Star Race

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Corey Heim ends Ty Gibbs' ARCA win streak at Pocono
ARCA

Corey Heim ends Ty Gibbs' ARCA win streak at Pocono

NASCAR Hall of Famer Jack Ingram dies at age 84
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Hall of Famer Jack Ingram dies at age 84

Where is Hendrick beating Penske right now? 'Everywhere'
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Where is Hendrick beating Penske right now? 'Everywhere'

John Hunter Nemechek More from
John Hunter Nemechek
Nemechek tops Busch in wreck-marred Richmond Truck race Richmond
Video Inside
NASCAR Truck

Nemechek tops Busch in wreck-marred Richmond Truck race

John Hunter Nemechek tops boss Kyle Busch for Vegas Truck win Las Vegas
Video Inside
NASCAR Truck

John Hunter Nemechek tops boss Kyle Busch for Vegas Truck win

John Hunter Nemechek joins KBM for 2021 Truck season
NASCAR Truck

John Hunter Nemechek joins KBM for 2021 Truck season

Kyle Busch Motorsports More from
Kyle Busch Motorsports
Chandler Smith to compete for 2021 NASCAR Truck title with KBM
NASCAR Truck

Chandler Smith to compete for 2021 NASCAR Truck title with KBM

Kyle Busch tops teammate Eckes for Texas Truck Series win Texas
NASCAR Truck

Kyle Busch tops teammate Eckes for Texas Truck Series win

Kyle Busch dominates in Truck Series win at Las Vegas Las Vegas
NASCAR Truck

Kyle Busch dominates in Truck Series win at Las Vegas

Trending Today

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian GP

Verstappen: Engineer "fired me up" for Styrian F1 pole lap
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Engineer "fired me up" for Styrian F1 pole lap

Wolff ‘surprised’ by Red Bull protest over F1 engine questions
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff ‘surprised’ by Red Bull protest over F1 engine questions

Ricciardo says Verstappen qualifying tactics not "fair"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo says Verstappen qualifying tactics not "fair"

Latest news

John Hunter Nemechek tops Busch for Pocono Truck win
Video Inside
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

John Hunter Nemechek tops Busch for Pocono Truck win

Ryan Preece wins Truck race in NASCAR's return to Nashville
Video Inside
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

Ryan Preece wins Truck race in NASCAR's return to Nashville

Ross Chastain disqualified from Texas NASCAR Truck race
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

Ross Chastain disqualified from Texas NASCAR Truck race

John Hunter Nemechek tops Chase Elliott to win Texas Truck race
Video Inside
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

John Hunter Nemechek tops Chase Elliott to win Texas Truck race

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.