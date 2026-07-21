Nick Sanchez to drive for Spire in NASCAR Truck start at IRP

At Indianapolis Raceway Park this weekend, Nick Sanchez will make his first NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start of the 2026 season, driving the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet.

Sanchez has had an interesting year, to say the least. After a surprising split from Big Machine Racing in the off-season, he started the year with AM Racing. Unfortunately, that team shut down early in the year, and he has since secured a few races with Peterson Racing.

While Sanchez has pieced together a part-time NASCAR O'Reilly campaign this year, IRP will be his first Truck race of the 2026 season. Sanchez has 47 previous NCTS starts with two wins -- Daytona and Charlotte 2024. He has finishes of 11th of 10th at IRP in previous Truck starts.

He's also a winner in the NASCAR O'Reilly Series, earning a victory at Atlanta last year.

Spire Motorsports have used a variety of drivers in the No. 77 truck this year, including Carson Hocevar, Parker Kligerman, Justin Marks, Jesse Love, and Connor Zilisch.

The No. 77 has one win so far this year, with Hocevar winning at Texas Motor Speedway.

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