NASCAR Truck Homestead

Nick Sanchez will compete for 2027 NASCAR Truck title with McAnally-Hilgemann

Sanchez is a proven race winner in both the NASCAR O'Reilly and Truck Series

Nick DeGroot

Published: Nov 12, 2026, 4:42 PM

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Nick Sanchez, Peterson Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images

On Thursday, McAnally-Hilgemann Racing announced that Nick Sanchez will compete for the 2027 NASCAR FedEx Freight Truck Series championship with the team, driving the No. 18 entry.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to join MHR and compete full time again at a high level”, Sanchez said. “I’ve always held myself to a high standard and I know the entire team is incredibly motivated and hungry for 2027. Huge thanks to Bill McAnally for putting this together, Chevrolet, and everyone involved at MHR. It was a challenge to only run a limited schedule this last year, so I have a ton of energy and excitement for what’s ahead of us in February. There are a lot of great people here and the desire from everyone to win races is off the charts.”

Sanchez has 51 previous starts in the Truck Series, scoring two wins, 14 top fives, 27 top tens, and eight poles. In 2024, he earned victories at Daytona and Charlotte on his way to fifth in the final championship standings.

He also has 59 starts in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, winning at Atlanta in 2025. This past year, he has bounced around between part-time rides after losing his full-time NOAPS seat with Big Machine Racing. He started the year out with Am Racing before they abruptly shut down, and has since driven for the Peterson Racing Group in various NOAPS races, while also making four Truck starts with Spire Motorsports.

“We’re ecstatic to have Nick in the fold with us”, team owner Bill McAnally said. “The raw speed and ability he brings to our group is going to elevate the entire operation. He’s going to be a great asset and teammate in our stable. He’s won at every level throughout his career, and we’re excited to see his potential grow into results next year.”

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