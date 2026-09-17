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NASCAR Truck Bristol II

Parker Kligerman withdraws from Bristol Truck race due to illness, replaced by Nick Sanchez

Kligerman wasn't able to to work on The CW broadcast last weekend either

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Parker Kligerman, Henderson Motorsports, Tide Chevrolet Silverado

Parker Kligerman, Henderson Motorsports, Tide Chevrolet Silverado

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

Parker Kligerman has announced that he cannot compete in Thursday's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway, citing an ongoing illness. He also couldn't take part in The CW broadcast last weekend at Gateway, either.

Kligerman was set to drive the No. 75 entry for Henderson Motorsports (a part-time team), making his 130th career Truck start and fifth of the 2026 season. He has three wins in the Truck Series, and famously 'won' the 2025 season-opener at Daytona before later being disqualified for failing technical inspection.

Nick Sanchez will replace Kligerman in Thursday's 250-lapper, with Kligerman saying in a statement:

"Little update: I won’t be racing tonight at Bristol in the 75. As some of you know, I got pretty sick last week & recovery has been slower than I hoped with a few lingering effects. I’m feeling better every day but not quite race ready, and having the broadcast tomorrow as well, it was best to sit this one out. I’ll explain more on The Money Lap (podcast).

"Nick Sanchez will drive the #75 and I know he’ll do an awesome job. Much love to the Hendersons & the whole team, and hopefully we will be back on track for a couple more this year."

Sanchez, 25, was full-time in the Truck Series in both 2023 and 2024, winning twice and placing as high as fifth in the championship. The Bristol race will be his 49th career start in the Truck Series. He has three previous NCTS starts at Bristol, finishing as high as fifth.

The race is set to go green just after 8pm EST, following the ARCA Menard's Series race.

On Thursday, the Truck Series also announced that FedEx Freight will take over from Craftsman as the new title sponsor for the division in 2027.

Read Also:

Watch: FedEx Freight teams up with NASCAR for Truck Series entitlement

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