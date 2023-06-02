Points leader Corey Heim to miss Truck race due to illness

Corey Heim, who is leading the regular season championship standings, will miss this weekend's Truck Series race as he battles an illness.

As a result, Jesse Love will replace him behind the wheel of the No. 11 Toyota Tundra. Love was originally scheduled to be driving the No. 1 TRICON Toyota in his Truck Series debut on Saturday.

Behind the wheel of the No. 1 machine will be Toni Breidinger, who made her Truck debut earlier this year with the team. She finished 15th at Kansas.

Statement from TRICON: "Corey Heim will miss this weekend’s NASCAR Truck Series event at World Wide Technology Raceway due to illness. Jesse Love will fill in behind the wheel of the No. 11 Safelite Toyota Tundra TRD Pro in his series debut. Toni Breidinger will drive the No. 1 HomeSmiles Tundra that was originally slated to be piloted by Love. We will work with NASCAR to seek a medical waiver to retain playoff eligibility for Heim and the No. 11 team."