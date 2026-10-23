NASCAR Truck Talladega
Rackley W.A.R. to immediately shut down NASCAR Truck Series team
Rackley W.A.R. will cease operations after Friday's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway
Nick DeGroot
Published: Oct 23, 2026, 3:49 PM
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Dawson Sutton and Rackley W.A.R. (via Getty Images)
Rackley W.A.R., which competes full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, will shut down after Friday's race at Talladega Superspeedway.
The team has been operational in the Truck Series since 2021, winning once with Matt DiBenedetto at Talladega in 2022. This year, they compete full-time with the No. 26 of Dawson Sutton. They also entered the No. 27 on a part-time basis with drivers Toni Breidinger and Kasey Kleyn.
Matt DiBenedetto wins
Photo by: Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
"After six seasons of competing full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, we have made the difficult decision that tonight's race at Talladega Superspeedway will mark the end of Rackley WAR's NASCAR Truck Series program," said the team in a joint statement credited to co-owners Curtis Sutton and Willie Allen.
"We are incredibly grateful for our determined and hardworking drivers, employees, and partners who have made this team their home. We have had so many great memories on and off the racetrack, with the 2022 Talladega Victory standing as one of our proudest accomplishments. While this chapter of Rackley WAR in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is coming to a close, our commitment to the sport remains as strong as ever.
We all remain hungry for wins in our national late model driver development team.
Since bringing W.A.R. (Willie Allen Racing) and Rackley Roofing together at the beginning of 2021, we have earned nearly 50 late model wins across the country, and we have no plans to slow down racing anytime soon."
Sutton will join TRICON Garage in 2027, driving the No. 5 Toyota full-time.
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