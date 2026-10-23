NASCAR Truck Talladega

Rackley W.A.R. to immediately shut down NASCAR Truck Series team

Rackley W.A.R. will cease operations after Friday's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway

Nick DeGroot

Published: Oct 23, 2026, 3:49 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Dawson Sutton and Rackley W.A.R. (via Getty Images)

Rackley W.A.R., which competes full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, will shut down after Friday's race at Talladega Superspeedway.

The team has been operational in the Truck Series since 2021, winning once with Matt DiBenedetto at Talladega in 2022. This year, they compete full-time with the No. 26 of Dawson Sutton. They also entered the No. 27 on a part-time basis with drivers Toni Breidinger and Kasey Kleyn.

Matt DiBenedetto wins

Photo by: Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

"After six seasons of competing full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, we have made the difficult decision that tonight's race at Talladega Superspeedway will mark the end of Rackley WAR's NASCAR Truck Series program," said the team in a joint statement credited to co-owners Curtis Sutton and Willie Allen.

"We are incredibly grateful for our determined and hardworking drivers, employees, and partners who have made this team their home. We have had so many great memories on and off the racetrack, with the 2022 Talladega Victory standing as one of our proudest accomplishments. While this chapter of Rackley WAR in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is coming to a close, our commitment to the sport remains as strong as ever.

We all remain hungry for wins in our national late model driver development team.

Since bringing W.A.R. (Willie Allen Racing) and Rackley Roofing together at the beginning of 2021, we have earned nearly 50 late model wins across the country, and we have no plans to slow down racing anytime soon."

Sutton will join TRICON Garage in 2027, driving the No. 5 Toyota full-time.

Read Also:

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Frankie Muniz offers new details on 2027 NASCAR plans

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Nick DeGroot





Chase Elliott withdraws his name from NASCAR Most Popular Driver voting



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup 28 min



Chase Elliott withdraws his name from NASCAR Most Popular Driver voting





How to watch NASCAR at Talladega II: Weekend schedule, start time, entry list, TV



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



Talladega II



18 h



How to watch NASCAR at Talladega II: Weekend schedule, start time, entry list, TV





9/11 after 25 years: How NASCAR went back racing following September 11 attacks



Feature



NASCAR Cup



Feature



NASCAR Cup



9/11 after 25 years: How NASCAR went back racing following September 11 attacks

Latest news





Lamborghini Super Trofeo | Asia Race 2: Victory for Li/Sherlock, but Tregurtha crowned champion over Sceats/Wisniewski



Lamborghini Super Trofeo



LBST Lamborghini Super Trofeo



World Finals - Monza 2026



1 min



Lamborghini Super Trofeo | Asia Race 2: Victory for Li/Sherlock, but Tregurtha crowned champion over Sceats/Wisniewski





Rackley W.A.R. to immediately shut down NASCAR Truck Series team



NASCAR Truck



NSTR NASCAR Truck



Talladega



4 min



Rackley W.A.R. to immediately shut down NASCAR Truck Series team





Chase Elliott withdraws his name from NASCAR Most Popular Driver voting



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup 28 min



Chase Elliott withdraws his name from NASCAR Most Popular Driver voting





Lewis Hamilton: Kimi Antonelli “deserves to be the champion”



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



United States GP



34 min



Lewis Hamilton: Kimi Antonelli “deserves to be the champion”

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe