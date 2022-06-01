Rajah Caruth to make NASCAR Truck debut at Gateway

Spire Motorsports on Wednesday announced that Caruth, 19, will drive the team’s No. 7 Chevrolet in Saturday’s Toyota 200.

“Confluence Festival: Crossroads of Concert & Community” – a showcase of innovation, talent and live entertainment and part of race weekend festivities – will serve as the team’s primary sponsor.

“Raj Caruth is a rising star in the world of motor racing, and the Steward family and World Wide Technology are thrilled to sponsor Raj in his St. Louis debut,” said David Steward, founder and chairman of World Wide Technology, the largest Black-owned company in the United States.

“Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be a celebration of all that is possible in racing, music and community.”

Caruth, a member of NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity program, has three top-five and four top-10 finishes in the first five races of the 2022 ARCA Menards Series season, including a career-best second two weeks ago at Kansas.

He has also made a pair of starts in the Xfinity Series this year with a best finish of 24th.

“To drive the Confluence Music Festival Chevrolet Silverado and represent the Steward family and World Wide Technology is truly an honor,” Caruth said.

“I’m grateful to represent them on and off the race track. This is the big break I’ve been striving for and I’m going to make it count.”

So far this season, Spire Motorsports has entered four Truck races with four different drivers. Cup driver William Byron picked up the win at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway in his outing with the team.

“Rajah has a tremendous upside and he’s proven that on multiple occasions in the ARCA Menards Series,” said Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson.

“He has the kind of talent Spire Motorsports looks for and this type of opportunity is exactly what my partner T.J. Puchyr and I had in mind when we decided to field a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team.”