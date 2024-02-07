Subscribe
Rajah Caruth to run full-time in NASCAR Trucks with Spire

Rajah Caruth will return to full-time competition in the NASCAR Truck Series this season, moving over to Spire Motorsports.

Rajah Caruth, GMS Racing, Wendell Scott Foundation Chevrolet Silverado

The organization announced on Wednesday that the 21-year-old graduate of NASCAR’s Driver for Diversity program will compete in Spire’s No. 71 Chevrolet. Veteran crew chief Chad Walker will lead the team.

Caruth will be sponsored in 10 races in 2024 by HendrickCars.com, including the Feb. 16 season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

In his first full Truck season last year with GMS Racing, Caruth had four top-10 finishes and ended the season 16th in the standings. His best effort was a pair of sixth-place finishes (Darlington and Bristol).

“We’ve talked about seminal moments for Spire Motorsports in the past, and I think this is another one of those moments,” said Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson. “Rajah Caruth is an exceptional young man. He’s a very talented driver with a bright future. He’s obviously young in his career but he’s mature beyond his years.

“You hear people talk about an ‘it’ factor and when you talk to him and get to know him, it’s pretty obvious he has ‘it.’ We’re exceptionally fortunate to be able to bring Rajah into the mix and pair him with Chad Walter.”

Caruth, who is also a student at Winston-Salem State University, ran a part-time Xfinity schedule in 2023 as well. He was named the 2021 Wendell Scott Trailblazer Award recipient in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series, an award based on a driver’s final Weekly Series national standing and on-track performance, sportsmanship and community service.

“I’m usually a pretty stoic guy, emotionally, but it’s hard not to tear up a little bit thinking about this opportunity,” said Caruth. “There was a lot of uncertainty over the winter in almost every sense of the word.

“I just feel really blessed to be able to drive for Spire Motorsports and to be able to have Chad come with me. I’m flattered to have the support of HendrickCars.com and, of course Mr. (Rick Hendrick) and the whole Hendrick family.

“It’s a dream to be here and to have a full season and to have a place where I can grow is pretty special.”

Photo by: David Rosenblum / NKP / Motorsport Images

Walter has over two decades of experience and began his career with Hendrick Motorsports in 1996. He has served in engineering and crew chief roles for several NASCAR teams including Dale Earnhardt Inc., Penske Racing, Richard Childress Racing and Michael Waltrip Racing.

He comes to Spire Motorsports with Caruth after spending last season in the same role with GMS Racing.

“Personally, that kid, Rajah, has changed my life,” said Walter. “I don’t know of anyone else who I’d want to work harder for, or have wanted to work harder for, over the last 15 years of my career.

“He’s so uplifting in so many ways. He works hard and he wants to get better. I’ve worked with some really good drivers in my past, but Rajah really stands out. He goes about things the right way and his passion for this has really made an impact on me.”

