Reaume Brothers NASCAR shop suffers 'significant' fire damage

In a statement, Mooresville Fire-Rescue said it responded to a commercial structure fire at the race shop at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly. However, the building sustained significant fire damage, officials said.

Three patients were treated for injuries. One patient was transported to Lake Norman Regional for smoke inhalation, the second patient was transported to Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, N.C., for burn injuries and the third patient was treated and released.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Mooresville Fire Marshal’s Office.

The team posted the following statement on Twitter early Thursday afternoon:

The fire comes just a day after the team announced it would be fielding a fulltime entry in the NASCAR Truck Series this season for driver Mason Massey.

RBR fielded entries for 21 different drivers in 2022 in the Truck Series and as provided technical support Team Hezeberg’s NASCAR Cup Series program.

Chris Hacker, Reaume Brothers Racing, Morgan & Morgan Toyota Tundra Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images