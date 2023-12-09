Petty family member Thad Moffitt joins NASCAR Truck Series in 2024

The organization, called Faction46, is owned by Lane Moore and will have an alliance with Niece Motorsports. Veteran crew chief Doug George will lead the team from atop the pit box.

Moffitt, a fourth-generation racer, made four starts in the NASCAR Truck Series during the 2022 season. His best result came at Daytona, finishing 18th.

He also has 45 starts in the ARCA Menards Series, scoring nine top-fives and 26 top-tens. This past year, Moffitt also competed in the Trans-Am TA2 class, finishing seventh in the championship and second among the rookies.

“This is the opportunity that I’ve been waiting for,” said Moffitt, who will drive the No. 46 Chevrolet Silverado. “I’m thrilled that Lane has put his trust in me to begin this new venture with him in the NASCAR Truck Series with Faction46. This past year I had a full season the Trans-Am Series, but always wanted to have the opportunity to race full-time in NASCAR and begin in the NASCAR Truck Series. I’m pretty pumped up about this opportunity.”

Moore's company, Venture Food Stores, will back the team along with the following partners: Clean Harbors, Safety-Kleen, Customers Bank, Pristine Auction, Joe Jurgielewicz and Son - America’s Tastiest Duck, Induction Innovations, and Best Working Wipes.

“I’ve enjoyed working and getting to know the Petty family and Thad,” said Moore in a release from the team. “It all accumulated to this day and the beginning of Faction46 and what I hope to be a long stay in NASCAR. The NASCAR Truck Series offers some of the best, most exciting racing for both young and seasoned drivers. I’m proud to be part of the series with Thad as we earn the respect of the other teams. I have to thank Niece Motorsports for their assistance in helping us as we grow.”