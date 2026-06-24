Ryan Newman to make NASCAR Truck start with Kaulig and Ram
Newman will drive the No. 25 Ram 1500 at North Wilkesboro Speedway
Ryan Newman, Rick Ware Racing Ford
Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images
Ryan Newman hasn't started any NASCAR national-level race since 2021, and hasn't run a Truck race since the 2018 season, but that will change at North Wilkesboro Speedway on July 18.
Newman, 48, will drive the No. 25 Kaulig Racing Ram 1500 as the newest driver in the team's 'free-agent' program, which has featured names such as Tony Stewart, Clint Bowyer, Jamie McMurray, and even Travis Pastrana. Other drivers have included Colin Braun, A.J. Allmendinger, Parker Kligerman, Corey LaJoie, Ty Dillon, and Carson Ferguson.
“I’m really excited to get back behind the wheel at North Wilkesboro and to be part of Ram’s Free Agent Program,” said Newman in a release from the team. “It’s special returning to a brand I had so much success with early in my career, and racing at Wilkesboro is always cool.”
Newman has 733 Cup starts with 18 wins, including a victory in the 2018 Daytona 500. 'Rocket Man' was also one of the best qualifiers of his era, securing 51 poles in his career, and placing as high as second in the 2014 championship standings.
Newman has a further 65 NASCAR O'Reilly starts with seven wins there, but his experience in Trucks is limited to just seven starts. However, he did win a NCTS event in his very first attempt at Atlanta in 2008. His most recent start in Trucks was 2018, but he also attempted to qualify for the 2021 Bristol Dirt Race, but failed to make the show.
Newman is still racing elsewhere so he remains sharp behind the wheel, and even has two NASCAR Whelen Modified starts this year with back-to-back top tens.
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