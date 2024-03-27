Sammy Smith to run several NASCAR Truck races with Spire

Smith, 19, will compete in four races this season in Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet. His first race is April 5 at Martinsville, followed by May 18 at North Wilkesboro, July 19 at Indianapolis Raceway Park and Aug. 26 at the Milwaukee Mile.

Smith competes full-time in the Xfinity Series with JR Motorsports, driving its No. 8 Chevrolet. So far this season, he has three top-10 finishes in five races with a best finish of eighth at Las Vegas.

Last year, the former two-time ARCA East champion earned his first Xfinity win at Phoenix. He has one previous Truck start, at Daytona in in the 2023 season opener.

“I am looking forward to these four races with Spire Motorsports,” said Smith. “These tracks are good tracks for me, and I know that Spire knows how to bring fast trucks, capable of winning.

“I am thankful for the support of TMC Transportation, Pilot Flying J, Golden Harvest, and all of my partners. We hope to make them proud of our results.”

The native of Johnston, Iowa, has three previous Xfinity starts at Martinsville.

“Sammy Smith is a versatile talent who is a great addition to our all-star driver lineup for Spire Motorsports’ No. 7,” said Spire president Doug Duchardt.

“He’s a remarkably talented short-track racer who has already won at the Milwaukee Mile and North Wilkesboro, so he’s a perfect fit for this four-race schedule.

“We’re excited to see him in the seat in a couple weeks at Martinsville.”

Smith, a six-time ARCA Menards Series race winner, has earned wins in some of the United States’ most notable Late Model races including the Winchester 400, Red Bud 400 and Florida Governor’s Cup.