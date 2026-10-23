Race report

NASCAR Truck Talladega

Sammy Smith earns first NASCAR Truck win in wild Talladega finish

Smith swept past Ty Majeski in the final seconds to score his first Truck victory as four trucks fought for second at the line

Nick DeGroot

Edited: Oct 23, 2026, 11:02 PM

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Sammy Smith wins, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images

Sammy Smith pushed Ty Majeski by Kaden Honeycutt, and then swept by to claim victory in Friday's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race.

Driving the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet, it is Smith's first Truck win in his 11th career start. He also has three victories in the NASCAR O'Reilly Series. Next year, he will become a full-time driver in Trucks with TRICON Garage.

"Yeah, just a great team, honestly," said Smith. "Brian Pattie (crew chief) and the whole No. 7 Spire crew. Michael Fisher (spotter) did a great job up on the spotter stand. The truck was fast. I felt like we did a good job putting ourselves there in a good spot. Obviously, we lost track position, but man, thanks to Spectrum and everyone for coming on board -- Spire for giving me this opportunity.

"I'm looking forward to racing trucks next year. I just want to win races, and that's what I want to do. Thank you, everybody."

Tyler Ankrum ultimately placed second in a four-wide photo finish behind Smith, with Austin Green third, Ty Majeski fourth, and Honeycutt fifth.

Landen Lewis, Brenden Queen, Layne Riggs, Spencer Boyd, and Corey Heim filled out the remainder of the top ten.

Honeycutt leaves Talladega with a slightly larger championship lead, now 43 points clear of Riggs in the title hunt.

Stages 1 & 2

After some early shuffling, Austin Green took control of the race. Behind Green, Justin Haley abruptly slowed with a flat tire but somehow everyone managed to check up in time to avoid an accident.

Soon after, Christian Eckes got into the frontstretch wall with a flat tire, and this quickly became a theme of the race with constant tire issues.

With just over three laps to go in the stage, Stewart Friesen cut a tire in the middle of the pack and there was nowhere to go, with Friesen getting turned down into Kris Wright. Both trucks then snapped up the track, colliding with Corey LaJoie and Tony Stewart in an eight-truck pileup. No one was injured in then heavy crash.

Cleetus McFarland was a late arrival to the wreck, spinning onto the apron and slamming the inside wall. He was "pissed" after yet another early exit in his second career Truck Series start.

Stage 1 ended under caution with Gio Ruggiero winning over Honeycutt, Green, Heim, Riggs, Rhodes, Tan. Gray, Majeski, S. Smith, and Tyrrell.

But things quickly went wrong for Ruggiero during the stage break, as he stalled on pit road and had to go behind the wall.

During the next run, there were more cut tires with both Heim and C. Smith making unscheduled pit stops.

Enfinger cut a tire while leading the inside line, and it was another close call as the field scattered to avoid him.

The stage ended under caution as well, with Tan. Gray winning Stage 2 over Riggs, Rhodes, Honeycutt, Majeski, Lewis, Sutton, Green, Haley, and Queen.

Stage 3

Right before the restart, Garcia dove to pit road from the lead with another strange flat tire situation. Majeski took over the lead and led for a bit, with the next caution for a loose window that popped out of one of the trucks. Sutton also had to make an unscheduled pit stop as a flat tire victim just before that.

On the restart, Gray threw a big block on Queen to take the lead, and behind them, Garcia crashed heavily on the backstretch. The destroyed truck came back across the track, collecting C. Jones and C. Smith.

Rhodes was leading the race after the restart, but the outside line kept rolling. Gray, Riggs, and then Smith all took turns out front.

Haley was about to do the same, but suddenly fell out of contention with another flat tire.

Smith aggressively blocked all runs and held the lead. On the outside, Honeycutt was trying to push Annunziata to the lead when a bad bump sent the newly crowned ARCA champion careening into the outside wall. He slid back down the track where he was clobbered by Enfinger, destroying both trucks and briefly sending Annunziata up into the air.

The race resumed for a two-lap shootout. At the white flag, Smith was leading the bottom with Majeski up top, and Riggs got shuffled out of line.

A crash broke out around tenth but NASCAR kept the race green, allowing the field to race back to the line. Honeycutt cut under Majeski for the lead into Turn 3, but Majeski fought back as they exited Turn 4.

Smith pushed Majeski clear, and then went to his outside to take the lead with just seconds left in the race.

Smith crossed the line 0.091s ahead of Ankrum, with just 0.034s separating the four trucks battling for the runner-up spot.

cla # driver manufacturer laps time gap int pits laps led retirement pts best time best lap 1 7 Sammy Smith Chevrolet 86 1:54'10.204 18 21 50.347 15 2 18 Tyler Ankrum Chevrolet 86 1:54'10.295 0.091 0.091 6 35 50.337 24 3 77 Austin Green Chevrolet 86 1:54'10.297 0.093 0.002 7 14 50.466 69 4 88 Ty Majeski Ford 86 1:54'10.312 0.108 0.015 6 7 42 50.355 24 5 11 Kaden Honeycutt Toyota 86 1:54'10.329 0.125 0.017 6 8 48 50.420 15 6 45 Landen Lewis Chevrolet 86 1:54'10.476 0.272 0.147 6 36 50.373 24 7 12 Brenden Queen RAM 86 1:54'10.481 0.277 0.005 9 31 50.389 2 8 34 Layne Riggs Ford 86 1:54'10.482 0.278 0.001 6 6 44 50.526 69 9 76 Spencer Boyd Chevrolet 86 1:54'13.809 3.605 3.327 7 28 50.394 55 10 1 Corey Heim Toyota 86 1:54'16.040 5.836 2.231 9 34 49.789 30 11 15 Tanner Gray Toyota 86 1:54'19.611 9.407 3.571 17 9 40 50.395 24 12 33 Frankie Muniz Ford 86 1:54'20.367 10.163 0.756 8 25 50.116 33 13 2 Jason White Ford 86 1:54'22.091 11.887 1.724 9 24 50.010 69 14 38 Chandler Smith Ford 86 1:54'24.535 14.331 2.444 14 23 49.455 16 15 95 Clay Greenfield Chevrolet 86 1:54'37.280 27.076 12.745 7 22 50.525 69 16 56 Timmy Hill Toyota 86 1:55'12.580 1'02.376 35.300 21 1 21 50.048 8 17 99 Ben Rhodes Ford 86 1:55'28.836 1'18.632 16.256 18 3 33 50.486 77 18 62 Cory Roper Toyota 85 1:53'19.167 1 Lap 1 Lap 7 Accident 19 49.835 16 19 26 Dawson Sutton Chevrolet 85 1:53'19.340 1 Lap 0.173 7 1 23 49.448 16 20 16 Justin Haley RAM 84 1:54'43.796 2 Laps 1 Lap 10 2 19 50.485 69 21 91 Christian Eckes Chevrolet 83 1:54'25.852 3 Laps 1 Lap 10 16 49.906 64 22 22 Josh Reaume Ford 82 1:54'22.054 4 Laps 1 Lap 6 1 15 50.318 63 23 5 Thomas Annunziata Toyota 78 1:38'49.273 8 Laps 4 Laps 6 1 Accident 14 49.758 15 24 9 Grant Enfinger Chevrolet 78 1:38'49.807 8 Laps 0.534 9 4 Accident 13 49.599 16 25 17 Gio Ruggiero Toyota 57 1:53'19.786 29 Laps 21 Laps 12 5 22 50.544 47 26 98 Jake Garcia Ford 56 1:10'14.904 30 Laps 1 Lap 7 3 Accident 11 50.325 24 27 42 Conner Jones Chevrolet 56 1:10'14.989 30 Laps 0.085 8 Accident 10 50.095 33 28 14 Mini Tyrrell RAM 48 1:00'07.350 38 Laps 8 Laps 10 Radiator 10 50.112 15 29 13 Cole Butcher Ford 43 58'55.530 43 Laps 5 Laps 8 Accident 8 50.783 15 30 52 Stewart Friesen Toyota 16 13'40.555 70 Laps 27 Laps 2 Accident 7 50.411 15 31 44 Andres Perez de Lara Chevrolet 16 13'40.651 70 Laps 0.096 3 Accident 6 50.402 15 32 81 Kris Wright Chevrolet 16 13'40.821 70 Laps 0.170 2 Accident 5 50.728 11 33 10 Corey LaJoie RAM 16 13'40.857 70 Laps 0.036 2 Accident 4 50.186 14 34 25 Tony Stewart RAM 16 13'41.063 70 Laps 0.206 2 Accident 3 49.810 15 35 19 Daniel Hemric Chevrolet 16 13'41.482 70 Laps 0.419 2 Accident 2 49.462 16 36 4 Cleetus McFarland Chevrolet 16 13'42.766 70 Laps 1.284 2 Accident 49.820 16

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