Subscribe
NASCAR Truck Daytona
Race report

Sanchez wins, Gray flips in wreck-marred Daytona NASCAR Truck opener

Nick Sanchez claimed his first career NASCAR Truck victory in the Daytona season opener by avoiding a nasty last-lap wreck that included a truck flipping over the field.

Jim Utter
Author Jim Utter
Updated

Sanchez, making his 24th career start, led the way at the start of overtime and got a big jump on the rest of the field, which proved beneficial.

Behind him, Rajah Caruth got up into Jack Wood, who then hit Taylor Gray. Gray’s No. 17 truck turned sharply sideways and was then lifted off the track, flipped on top of two other trucks, before landing upright on its wheels.

 

NASCAR quickly displayed the race-record 12th caution of the night, which froze the field and locked in Sanchez’s first career win.

“Pretty surreal, especially with how the race started.” Sanchez said. “Just a big thanks to my team for sticking with me all last year. We were winless. It hurt. We should have won but we redeemed ourselves in the first race possible.”

Corey Heim was credited with second place, Caruth third, Spencer Boyd fourth and Bret Holmes rounded out the top five.

The win is Sanchez’s first in NASCAR competition. He also owns four wins in the ARCA Menards Series.

Stage 1

Johnny Sauter held off Ty Majeski by 0.149 seconds in a one-lap dash to the finish to take the Stage 1 win.

Eckes got into Matt Crafton on the backstretch on lap 6 which triggered what turned out to be a 14-truck wreck and took out several contenders including Ty Dillon and Jake Garcia.

 

Stage 2

Tyler Ankrum was declared the winner of Stage 2 when NASCAR was forced to throw a caution with two of 20 laps for light rain in the area.

Christian Eckes ended up second, Crafton third, Daniel Dye fourth and Ben Rhodes rounded out the top five.

Stage 3

Following a seven-minute red flag for a rain delay and the break between Stages 2 and 3, Holmes led the way when the race returned to green with 56 laps remaining.

A wreck by Keith McGee quickly put the race back under caution. Holmes led Sauter on the restart on lap 48.

Battling for the lead with Sauter, both Holmes and Bayley Currey spun in Turn 4 on lap 47 to bring out the sixth caution of the race.

 

Most of the field hit pit road – several for just fuel – as Grant Enfinger took over the race lead when the race resumed with 39 laps remaining. Sanchez powered to the lead on the restart.

On Lap 73, Rhodes began to drop back quickly in the middle lane with a tire going down and collected Tanner Gray and Toni Breidinger in the process.

Corey LaJoie had inherited the lead before the caution and led the way on the restart with 23 laps to go.

With just over 20 laps remaining, LaJoie got into the rear of Eckes and turned him, which triggered a multi-truck accident that also collected Stefan Parsons and Sauter. Sanchez led Taylor Gray and LaJoie on the restart on lap 16 to go.

A three-truck accident involving Mason Massey, Toni Breidinger and Dean Thompson set up another restart with nine laps remaining and Sanchez still in command.

A four-truck accident involving Ankrum, Chase Purdy, Timmy Hill and Eckes brought out a record-tying 11th caution that sent the race into overtime. Sanchez led Caruth, Taylor Gray, Jack Wood and LaJoie.

Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points
1
N. SANCHEZRev Racing
 2 Chevrolet 101

2:33'08.402

   9  
2
R. CARUTHSpire Motorsports
 71 Chevrolet 101

+0.086

2:33'08.488

 0.086 12  
3
C. HEIMTRICON Garage
 11 Toyota 101

+1.587

2:33'09.989

 1.501 9  
4
B. HOLMESBret Holmes Racing
 32 Chevrolet 101

+5.441

2:33'13.843

 0.887 8  
5 United StatesS. BOYDFreedom Racing Enterprises 76 Chevrolet 101

+4.554

2:33'12.956

 2.967 7  
6
S. PARSONSHenderson Motorsports
 75 Chevrolet 101

+6.189

2:33'14.591

 0.748 9  
7 United StatesM. CRAFTONThorSport Racing 88 Ford 101

+13.392

2:33'21.794

 3.197 16  
8 United StatesT. HILLHill Motorsports 56 Toyota 101

+10.195

2:33'18.597

 4.006 14  
9 United StatesB. DAUZATFDNY Racing 28 Chevrolet 101

+14.144

2:33'22.546

 0.752 7  
10 United StatesC. ECKESMcAnally Hilgemann Racing 19 Chevrolet 101

+17.117

2:33'25.519

 2.973 12  
11 United StatesT. ANKRUMMcAnally Hilgemann Racing 18 Chevrolet 101

+19.010

2:33'27.412

 1.893 8  
12 CanadaJ. WHITEReaume Brothers Racing 22 Ford 101

+26.745

2:33'35.147

 0.917 11  
13 United StatesB. CURREYNiece Motorsports 41 Chevrolet 101

+25.828

2:33'34.230

 6.818 19  
14 United StatesS. FRIESENHalmar Friesen Racing 52 Toyota 101

+27.694

2:33'36.096

 0.949 23  
15 United StatesT. MAJESKIThorSport Racing 98 Ford 101

+43.518

2:33'51.920

 15.824 6  
16 United StatesT. GRAYTRICON Garage 15 Toyota 101

+1'14.031

2:34'22.433

 30.513 17  
17 United StatesG. ENFINGERCR7 Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 101

+1'16.172

2:34'24.574

 2.141 8  
18
J. WOODMcAnally Hilgemann Racing
 91 Chevrolet 101

+1'46.213

2:34'54.615

 30.041 9  
19
T. GRAYTRICON Garage
 17 Toyota 100

+1 Lap

2:32'12.828

 1 Lap 7  
20 United StatesC. LAJOIESpire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 100

+1 Lap

2:32'13.042

 0.214 7  
21
D. DYEMcAnally Hilgemann Racing
 43 Chevrolet 100

+1 Lap

2:32'13.123

 0.081 6  
22
C. ROPERRoper Racing
 04 Chevrolet 100

+1 Lap

2:32'13.471

 0.348 9  
23
C. ROHRBAUGHCR7 Motorsports
 97 Chevrolet 100

+1 Lap

2:32'13.519

 0.048 8  
24
D. THOMPSONTRICON Garage
 5 Toyota 100

+1 Lap

2:32'13.641

 0.122 11  
25
M. MASSEYYoung's Motorsports
 02 Chevrolet 100

+1 Lap

2:33'54.162

 1'40.521 11  
26 United StatesM. MILLSNiece Motorsports 42 Chevrolet 99

+2 Laps

2:33'54.461

 1 Lap 18  
27
T. BREIDINGERTRICON Garage
 1 Toyota 97

+4 Laps

2:31'24.249

 2 Laps 14  
28 United StatesC. PURDYSpire Motorsports 77 Chevrolet 93

+8 Laps

2:18'59.844

 4 Laps 9  
29 United StatesJ. SAUTERNiece Motorsports 45 Chevrolet 79

+22 Laps

1:56'41.785

 14 Laps 8  
30 United StatesB. RHODESThorSport Racing 99 Ford 71

+30 Laps

1:45'46.048

 8 Laps 8  
31
K. MCGEEReaume Brothers Racing
 27 Ford 44

+57 Laps

1:13'26.470

 27 Laps 11  
32
A. LAWLESSReaume Brothers Racing
 33 Ford 27

+74 Laps

42'06.250

 17 Laps 8  
33
L. RIGGSFront Row Motorsports
 38 Ford 13

+88 Laps

19'55.458

 14 Laps 7  
34
J. GARCIAThorSport Racing
 13 Ford 6

+95 Laps

6'08.137

 7 Laps 3  
35 United StatesT. DILLONRackley W.A.R. 25 Chevrolet 5

+96 Laps

4'08.968

 1 Lap 2  
36 United StatesT. MOFFITTFaction Motorsports 46 Chevrolet 5

+96 Laps

4'09.543

 0.575 2  

shares
comments
Previous article Daytona 500 schedule and how to watch 2024 NASCAR Cup opener
Jim Utter
More from
Jim Utter
NASCAR Xfinity race at Daytona postponed to Monday

NASCAR Xfinity race at Daytona postponed to Monday

NASCAR XFINITY
Daytona

NASCAR Xfinity race at Daytona postponed to Monday NASCAR Xfinity race at Daytona postponed to Monday

Blaney wants fellow drivers to "be smart" after 55G Daytona crash

Blaney wants fellow drivers to "be smart" after 55G Daytona crash

NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Blaney wants fellow drivers to "be smart" after 55G Daytona crash Blaney wants fellow drivers to "be smart" after 55G Daytona crash

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

WRC Sweden: Evans snatches second as Lappi closes on win

WRC Sweden: Evans snatches second as Lappi closes on win

WRC WRC
Rally Sweden

WRC Sweden: Evans snatches second as Lappi closes on win WRC Sweden: Evans snatches second as Lappi closes on win

Perez feels better prepared to get on top of Red Bull’s new RB20

Perez feels better prepared to get on top of Red Bull’s new RB20

F1 Formula 1
Red Bull Racing launch

Perez feels better prepared to get on top of Red Bull’s new RB20 Perez feels better prepared to get on top of Red Bull’s new RB20

Bathurst 12 Hour: Porsche beats Mercedes to victory in rain-hit race

Bathurst 12 Hour: Porsche beats Mercedes to victory in rain-hit race

IGTC Intercontinental GT Challenge
Bathurst 12 Hours

Bathurst 12 Hour: Porsche beats Mercedes to victory in rain-hit race Bathurst 12 Hour: Porsche beats Mercedes to victory in rain-hit race

Daytona 500 Classic: McMurray digs NASCAR out of a hole

Daytona 500 Classic: McMurray digs NASCAR out of a hole

NAS NASCAR Cup

Daytona 500 Classic: McMurray digs NASCAR out of a hole Daytona 500 Classic: McMurray digs NASCAR out of a hole

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe