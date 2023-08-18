Sean Hingorani to make NASCAR Truck debut at Milwaukee

Hingorani, who competes full-time in the ARCA West as well as races in the ARCA Menards and ARCA East series for Venturini Motorsports, will drive Hattori Racing Enterprises’ No. 61 Toyota in the Aug. 27 Truck race at Milwaukee.

He will run as a teammate to HRE’s regular driver, Tyler Ankrum. Ankrum did not qualify for the series playoffs this year.

Hingorani, 16, was born and raised in Newport Beach, Calif., but his family has deep roots in India and he embraces the Indian culture and traditions.

In March, Hingorani launched his first full racing season in ARCA with Venturini Motorsports. In 22 events across the three ARCA series, Hingorani has three wins, 10 top-five and 12 top-10 finishes. He’s also won three poles.

Sean Hingorani Photo by: Rob Branning / ARCA Racing

“The HRE team puts a quality truck on track and are really looking to get both trucks in the mix at the front. I'm looking forward to getting a full practice session under my belt ahead of my debut,” Hingorani said.

“It is great to have Fidelity Capital on board with us for the weekend and look to have a great debut race in the Craftsman Truck Series.”

Hingorani was suspended for one race by ARCA officials last month and was placed on probation for the remainder of the 2023 season as a result of an incident in the July 7 race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Venturini teammates Dean Thompson and Hingorani – who both led the race at times – were involved in a last-lap wreck.

Hingorani, who had already been told to meet with ARCA officials after the race for an incident earlier with Bob Schacht, appeared to wait for Thompson to come by and then intentionally drove him off the course and into the sand pit.

Both drivers ended up off the course and failed to finish the race.

“Sean has shown a lot of potential in his short career and we’re happy to have a driver of his caliber join HRE,” said team owner Shigeaki Hattori.

“He has won in many different types of race cars, which will prove to be beneficial. I think he has the ability to be successful with our team. We look forward to having a great run in Milwaukee.”