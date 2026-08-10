Shane van Gisbergen joins Spire for another Truck oval race

Spire Motorsports is bringing Shane van Gisbergen back for one more race in the 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season.

Van Gisbergen will pilot the No. 7 Chevrolet in Friday night's Truck race at Richmond Raceway, with sponsorship from HendrickCars.com.

It will be Van Gisbergen's fifth start in the Truck Series, and his third on an oval. In his most recent outing at North Wilkesboro, the Kiwi drove up to third in the No. 71 Spire Chevrolet. That matched his best-ever oval finish in any of the three national divisions. It was also part of his best overall weekend on an oval, as he went on to lead 49 laps in the Cup race and finish fifth.

The No. 7 truck that he will drive at Richmond has utilized various drivers throughout the year. Kyle Busch earned his final two NASCAR wins in that truck before his tragic passing. Connor Mosack, Sammy Smith, Corey Day, Rajah Caruth, and Chase Elliott have also driven the No. 7 this year.

He has some experience at Richmond in the top two divisions, finishing 14th in the Cup race there last summer. He also finished 15th in the 2024 NASCAR O'Reilly race there.

Christopher Bell is the only other full-time Cup driver also running this weekend's Truck race, while Corey Heim is also back in the field in hopes of collecting another win.

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