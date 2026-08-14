Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

NASCAR Truck Richmond

Shane van Gisbergen wins first NASCAR oval pole at Richmond Truck race

Van Gisbergen will lead the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series field to the green flag in Friday night's race

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images

For the first time in any of the three national divisions, Shane van Gisbergen has secured a pole for a points-paying NASCAR race at an oval track.

He did snag pole position at North Wilkesboro in 2025, as part of the Cup Series All-Star weekend when he was competing in the Open race, and qualifying featured a pit stop.

But officially, this triumph at Richmond will be SVG's 13th career NASCAR pole and his very first at an oval track. It's also just his fifth career start in the Truck Series, driving the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet this weekend.

Van Gisbergen was the second-to-last truck onto the track, rocketing to the top of the charts with a 23.168s lap, 0.014s clear of Kaden Honeycutt in second. Chandler Smith will start third, Grant Enfinger fourth, and Nick Leitz fifth.

"Thank you to the Spire guys," said Van Gisbergen after the pole. "It's pretty awesome. We had a pretty good week and these guys helped me get comfortable. Pretty amazing to do that. I'm stoked and yeah, we'll see how it goes in the race. We got Cup practice and qualifying now. I don't know what to say, this is awesome."

On his development as a NASCAR driver, SVG added: "It's just time, just getting used to things, and these trucks are pretty similar to a Cup car, so it does translate and help me. So yeah, it's worth doing this. I can't thank these guys enough for helping me, and hopefully we'll have a good race tonight."

Van Gisbergen finished third in his most recent Truck start, running another oval at the North Wilkesboro short track. Richmond has been a good place for him as well, with a pair of top 15 finishes in his lone Cup/O'Reilly starts at the track.

 

 

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article What to expect when expecting Spire prospect Tristan McKee

Top Comments
More from
Nick DeGroot

This weekend in racing and where to watch it all: August 14-16

General
General
This weekend in racing and where to watch it all: August 14-16

How to watch NASCAR at Richmond: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
How to watch NASCAR at Richmond: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

Remembering Kyle Busch through the NASCAR Cup wins that made his legend

Feature
NASCAR Cup
Feature
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
Remembering Kyle Busch through the NASCAR Cup wins that made his legend

Latest news

FOX Sports reveals broadcast team for inaugural Washington, D.C. IndyCar race

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Washington, D.C.
FOX Sports reveals broadcast team for inaugural Washington, D.C. IndyCar race

Shane van Gisbergen wins first NASCAR oval pole at Richmond Truck race

NASCAR Truck
NSTR NASCAR Truck
Richmond
Shane van Gisbergen wins first NASCAR oval pole at Richmond Truck race

Markham IndyCar debut delayed by unfinished track construction

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Markham
Markham IndyCar debut delayed by unfinished track construction

DTM Nurburgring: Manthey dominates free practice, is AMG stronger than it looks?

DTM
DTM DTM
Nurburgring
DTM Nurburgring: Manthey dominates free practice, is AMG stronger than it looks?