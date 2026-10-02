Spire to remember first and last Kyle Busch Motorsports wins with special paint schemes
Both the No. 7 and No. 77 Chevrolet Silverados will carry special liveries at Charlotte, remembering the first and 100th NASCAR Truck Series victories by Kyle Busch Motorsports
Kyle Busch earns KBM its first win at Nashville (via Jason Smith/Getty Images)
On Friday, Spire Motorsports announced plans to memorialize Kyle Busch with not one, but two special paint schemes for the upcoming NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Busch's 234th and final NASCAR win came while driving a Spire Truck at Dover, just days before his sudden passing at the age of 41. Charlotte Motor Speedway was also the first race weekend after the two-time Cup champion's tragic death.
But Busch's connection to Spire goes far deeper than that, as the the Spire Truck team was originally Kyle Busch Motorsports, with Spire buying the assets from KB and moving into the race shop after the 2023 season. Numerous former KBM employees still work for the successful NASCAR Truck Series team.
So, when NASCAR returns to Charlotte next weekend, Spire will have special paint schemes for both the No. 7 and No. 77 Chevrolet Silverados, paying tribute to Busch and the legacy of his race team.
Connor Mosack's No. 7, which will be sponsored by PurePex, will run the same black-and-red paint scheme Busch had on his truck when he earned KBM's 100th and final victory. He drove the same livery in a truck sponsored by Zariz Transport, winning in the No. 51 at Pocono in 2023.
Rajah Caruth will be in the No. 77 sponsored by Firstline and Chevrolet, but the bright yellow and black paint scheme will be a direct callback to the Dollar General scheme Kyle Busch drove to KBM's very first victory at Nashville in 2010.
Of KBM's 100 NASCAR Truck Series victories between 2010 and 2023, Busch was responsible for 48 of them himself.
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