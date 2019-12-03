Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Stewart Friesen joins Toyota NASCAR Truck ranks in 2020

shares
comments
Stewart Friesen joins Toyota NASCAR Truck ranks in 2020
By:
Dec 3, 2019, 5:28 PM

Title contender Stewart Friesen will return to the NASCAR Truck Series next season but his Halmar Friesen Racing team will join the Toyota ranks.

HFR announced Tuesday that Friesen would once again compete fulltime in the Truck Series in 2020 but the organization is moving to Toyota with the support of Toyota Racing Development.

The team has moved to a new shop in Statesville, N.C., and will purchase its trucks from Kyle Busch Motorsports.

“We were all very impressed after spending time with Toyota,” Friesen, a native of Ontario, Canada, said. “TRD has been welcoming to our organization. With their support, knowledge and technology, we hope to bring our team to another level.

“Through this transition, we’ve been able to retain several members of our team from last season. They’ve remained loyal to us and have new energy going into 2020.”

Tripp Bruce returns to the team as crew chief. Gene Nead has been signed as the organization’s competition director. 

Friesen, 36, is coming off his most successful Truck season, having earned the first two wins of his career and ending the year with 12 top-five and 16 top-10 finishes and qualifying for the Championship 4 in the season finale at Homestead, Fla.

HFR principal Chris Larsen said following the success in 2019, “The championship is our goal.”

“Making it to the ‘final four’ was an accomplishment, but we’re all competitive. You want to be sitting at the head table at the series banquet,” he said. “We’re working to be that team.”

Read Also:

Next article
Zane Smith joins GMS Racing's 2020 Truck Series roster

Previous article

Zane Smith joins GMS Racing's 2020 Truck Series roster
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Truck
Drivers Stewart Friesen
Teams Halmar Friesen Racing
Author Jim Utter

NASCAR Truck Next session

Homestead

Homestead

13 Nov - 15 Nov

Trending

1
Supercars

Premat may not return to DJR Team Penske

2
WEC

FIA inducts WEC champions into Hall of Fame

2h
3
Supercars

V8 engines to power SuperUtes in 2020

4
Supercars

Bathurst winner keen on Mustang test chance

5
Formula 1

Wolff: Abu Dhabi test no benchmark for Russell

Latest news

Stewart Friesen joins Toyota NASCAR Truck ranks in 2020
NSTR

Stewart Friesen joins Toyota NASCAR Truck ranks in 2020

Zane Smith joins GMS Racing's 2020 Truck Series roster
NSTR

Zane Smith joins GMS Racing's 2020 Truck Series roster

Matt Crafton: 2019 Truck title was about "winning the war"
NSTR

Matt Crafton: 2019 Truck title was about "winning the war"

Austin Hill takes Homestead Truck win, Crafton wins title
NSTR

Austin Hill takes Homestead Truck win, Crafton wins title

Eckes and Lessard land full-time Truck rides at KBM for 2020
NSTR

Eckes and Lessard land full-time Truck rides at KBM for 2020

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.