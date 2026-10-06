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NASCAR Truck Charlotte II

Stewart Friesen to run Kyle Busch throwback scheme in Charlotte NASCAR Truck race

Add the No. 52 to a growing list of trucks that will have paint schemes honoring Kyle Busch at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Friesen

Stewart Friesen tribute to Kyle Busch

Friday, October 9, will be a special day for the NASCAR community. Immediately following the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race, there will be a Celebration of Life for Kyle Busch at the track, featuring several drivers and members of his family.

Busch died suddenly in May at the age of 41 in Charlotte, North Carolina, just a couple of days before the Coke 600 race weekend.

Several teams plan to honor KB in the Truck race, with Spire Motorsports running paint schemes to celebrate the first and 100th Truck Series wins by Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Stewart Friesen has joined in, bringing back the black Miccosukee scheme Busch ran for Billy Ballew during the 2008 and 2009 seasons.  KB's first 16 Truck Series victories were with Ballew, including nine driving the black Miccosukee No. 51.

Friesen drives the No. 52 Halmar-Friesen Racing entry, and competed against Busch plenty of times during his lengthy Truck Series career. He lost out to KB in the 12th-closest Truck Series finish in history during the 2025 season, losing the Atlanta race by just 0.017s.

Busch started 184 Truck races between 2001 and 2026, finishing top ten in his debut when he was just 16 years old. He is the all-time wins leader with 69 career victories, which counts among his record 234 NASCAR wins across all three national divisions.

As an team owner, Kyle Busch Motorsports won 100 Truck Series races with driver's championships in 2015 and 2017. KBM also won several owner's titles over the years, using various drivers in the same season.

 
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